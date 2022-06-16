ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass Avenue bridge over I-94 in downtown Detroit closed for emergency repairs

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

In the latest of Michigan bridge woes, the Cass Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit is closed to traffic after a recent inspection revealed the need for repairs.

Traffic from Cass Avenue between Antoinette Street and Palmer Avenue will divert to Woodward Avenue until late July when repairs are scheduled to finish, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

More: Bridge construction to close I-94 in Detroit for 7 days in July

More: Detroit street collapses — and Gordie Howe bridge construction could be to blame

The release said businesses will still be accessible during the closure.

A spokesman for MDOT  said the bridge's issues were "age-related," as inspectors were concerned with the state of the bridge's driving surface.

"We understand the inconvenience," said the spokesman, "but we cannot compromise safety."

Just last month, a Detroit pedestrian claimed to fall through a hole in the Spruce Street pedestrian bridge when the concrete collapsed under his feet.

Built in 1955, the Cass Avenue bridge has never been replaced and is scheduled to be removed and restored in 2023.

This overpass is but one of many Michigan bridges in desperate need of renovation. A 2019 Free Press investigation found that one in every 10 Michigan bridges were in "poor" condition and that if repairs continued at the current pace, upgrades could take 92 years.

A recent initiative by MDOT aims to complete repairs on 19 bridges across the state by 2024 . The Cass Avenue Bridge was not listed as one of those initially slated for repair as part of this project.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Cass Avenue bridge over I-94 in downtown Detroit closed for emergency repairs

These Black-owned restaurants are powering metro Detroit's dining scene

It is well-documented that Detroit is home to a vast African American population with rich and diverse cultural traditions. Nearly 80% of the city's residents are Black, and, over the past several decades, the surrounding communities that make up metro Detroit have become increasingly diverse. It makes sense then that some of the region's most sought-after eateries are helmed by Black metro Detroiters.
DETROIT, MI
Toarmina's Pizza rolls back price to $3.99 for one day

If you're looking for a pizza deal, mark your calendar for Monday. Metro Detroit pizza chain Toarmina's Pizza is marking its 35th anniversary by rolling back the price to what it cost in 1987 for a 12-inch pizza. Way back then, a 12-inch Toarmina's Pizza was a whopping $3.99, not the $11.99 price listed today on Toarmina's online menu.
Your Week In Metro Detroit: Two celebrations on one special day

Good morning Free Press subscribers, Welcome to the third Sunday in June, which means it's Father's Day. I'm sure that many of you will give extra attention to your fathers and father figures in your life today. And for those reading this newsletter who are fathers, I'm sure you are curious to know what gifts (cologne, a new toolbox, or yet another tie) and kind messages you will receive from those who love you.
Diverse Detroit crowd celebrates Juneteenth at Freedom Fest

Donovan Wright chose to spend his first Father's Day as a new father attending the Freedom Fest at Detroit's Eastern Market celebrating Juneteenth. Although it will be a few years before his 9-month-old son will understand the significance of the day, Wright felt it was important to introduce his child to a tradition he marked with his family long before it became a national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Blacks.
Michigan high school baseball: Buchanan defeats Detroit Edison, 3-1, to win Division 3 championship

EAST LANSING — Fueled by pitchers Matthew Hoover and Macoy West and infielder Cade Preissing, Buchanan defeated Detroit Edison 3-1 to win the Michigan high school baseball Division 3 state championship Saturday. The Bucks were outhit, 6-5, by the Pioneers at McLane Stadium but committed just one error to Edison's four. The title is Buchanan's first since winning the Class C championship in 1985.
Michigan high school softball: Unionville-Sebewaing wins Division 4 title over Whiteford

EAST LANSING — For the third straight time, Unionville-Sebewaing softball is on top of the mountain in Division 4. The Patriots bested Ottawa Lake Whiteford 4-1 on Saturday in Secchia Stadium on Michigan State's campus. Unionville-Sebewaing previously won the 2019 and 2021 state finals over Kalamazoo Christian and Rudyard, respectively. The 2020 final was canceled due to COVID-19. In total, the Patriots now have eight state titles alongside three runner-up finishes.
