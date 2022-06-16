ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Dallas restaurant landed on DoorDash’s most loved restaurant list

By Caleb Wethington
CW33
CW33
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — The art of getting food delivered to your home or office is one of the more pleasurable services that has been brought into the mainstream alongside the popularity of the longstanding pizza delivery service. DoorDash is...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Where to enjoy the best ice cream sodas in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are one of those meals that can bring the utmost joy to people’s taste buds, stomachs and souls. Ever wanted to try a dessert/drink fusion?. Well, you’re in luck, Monday, June 20 is the perfect time to get well-versed in the realm of dessert drinks as it is National Ice Cream Soda Day! NationalToday says, “With more than a century of history, there is so much to learn about ice cream sodas, right from how they were invented to the different methods of preparing and consuming them in different states and cities of the U.S.”
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Who’s got the best vanilla milkshakes in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooths, hot days, vanilla ice cream and some accompanying ingredients could create the perfect storm to enjoy the ever-so-popular dessert, the vanilla milkshake. As summertime is here, so is the heat that the Texas sun never forgets to bring, meaning one of the factors to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Star, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Vintage car-themed restaurant vrooms into this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Vintage car-themed restaurant Ford's Garage makes Texas debut in Plano. A restaurant with a cool vintage garage theme has opened in Plano: Called Ford's Garage, it's a burger-and-craft-beer concept inspired by Henry Ford himself, and has opened its first Texas location in Plano, at 3904 Dallas Pkwy.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Delivery#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Americans#Sushi Time#West Mockingbird Lane
momcollective.com

Moving to (or Visiting) Collin County? Here Are Our Top 5 Areas to Explore!

Moving somewhere new can be extremely daunting. And showcasing your town to visitors in a way that does it justice can be a ton of pressure. Lucky for you, Collin County Moms has you covered! Here’s a list of our favorite areas in Collin County, each with limitless potential for fun, entertainment, and unforgettable dining experiences.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

GRAPEVINE Just Crop, Shop & Create July 8 – 9, 2022

SHOP – FRIDAY, JULY 8 – 9AM – 7PM. Admission free if attending the crop or $5 at the door. I want to thank ALL the exhibitors and customers for their continued support over the past 29 years. I want to recognize and thank Nikki for her...
GRAPEVINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFAA

Thousands of flights were delayed across the US: Here's a look at DFW

DALLAS — Throughout the country there have airport delays and cancellations because of staff shortages. Millions of people are flying and they’re left feeling frustrated this holiday weekend. “It’s becoming hectic,” said Chaudhry Muzaffar from Dallas. Feeling hectic and frustrated, Muzaffar and his group of 10...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the 6 newest restaurants coming to Frisco

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy