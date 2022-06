No one expected we would get a new Drake album this weekend, and even if we could have foreseen it, no one could have expected that this was the Drake album we would get. Aubrey Graham’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind represents what is almost certainly the Canadian rapper’s most significant departure of his career, taking a self-conscious step back from from the unmistakable hip-hop idiom he developed as far back as Comeback Season to produce an LP that’s airier, smoother, and more open-ended than anything he’s done before.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO