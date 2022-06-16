ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

City employees may see pay increases

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

Employees of the City of Wichita Falls could see a five percent increase in their paychecks -- if city councilors agree.

The raises were included in a preliminary 2022-2023 budget presented to the City Council Tuesday.

The raises would consist of a 2.5 percent cost of living raise and a 2.5 percent merit increase. The increases may also raise the cost of benefits by two to three percent.

The recommendations from the city's staff comes on the heels of a pay study in 2021.

All city workers got a significant boost in the current budget year that consisted of a 2.5 percent merit increase, a two percent cost of living raise and additional increases as the result of a study that showed some Wichita Falls workers were poorly paid compared to other Texas municipalities. Total raises ranged from six to 10 percent.

More: Study blasts city for low worker pay

A survey shows the recommended raises are in line with nine comparable Texas cities that have set or are proposing increases. Of the nine, only Beaumont, Edinburg and Odessa are considering smaller raises.

If councilors decide to adopt the increases, they would add $3.8 million to the city's expenses.

"I know this is a hard subject to talk about to citizens, about pay. It's important to me that we maintain and don't get that far behind again," Councilor Bobby Whiteley said.

He said just one year after the salary study, Wichita Falls is already getting behind on its pay to public safety employees.

"It's not a pretty picture. In Vernon, Texas, the starting salary for firefighters is now higher than Wichita Falls," he said.

Human Resources Director Christi Klyn said there's a lot of local competition right now for our public works employees.

"We might be able to get them (employees) in here, but we can't keep them," she said.

Councilors are reviewing items for the upcoming fiscal year budget but won't vote on the final budget until September.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City employees may see pay increases

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Edinburg, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Odessa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy