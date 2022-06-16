ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

City of Plano says this road will be closed overnight Thursday

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re planning to be on the road in the Plano area from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, the City of Plano has a traffic report you should be aware of.

Officials said in a tweet , “Plano Pkwy between Preston Rd and Park Blvd will be closed on Thursday, June 16, from 9 PM to 6 AM and on Sunday, June 19 from 9 PM to 6 AM.”

They say this will allow crews to prepare for future construction plans on Plano Pkwy.

