Dads can get free gas in North Texas this weekend, here’s where and when

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re all hurting from these record-high gas prices and for this Father’s Day, why not give your father some relief at the pump.

North Texas Honda Dealers wants to give back to the dads in North Texas with free gas. Dealers will be popping up at local gas stations in Fort Worth and Frisco to give out free gas to fathers, no matter what car they drive.

Here’s where they will be and when they will be there:

Friday, June 17 – Fort Worth

  • From 11 a.m. to noon, dealers will be at the Valero located at 10880 N Beach Street, 76244

Sunday, June 19 – Frisco

  • From 11 a.m. to noon, dealers will be at the Valero located at 3272 Parkwood Blvd, 75034
Tom Van Dyke
4d ago

Frisco?? R E A L L Y?? most residents make $100,000+ a year... why not go to an area where there isn't large companies like murphy, sachse, nevada... where people are really hurting from the commute into dallas

Candice Fernandez
4d ago

Really?? I mean that's great and all but why FW and Frisco?? Yes FW has some low income families but what about Dallas? Mesquite? Oak Cliff? PG? Families are struggling out here and you're going to help high income families?

Miki Cherry
4d ago

so let me get this straight, only high income people living ritzier towns are the only ones who gets to reap this reward. im sorry but if you live in Frisco, you can afford gas. I live in Pleasant Grove, my husband isn't gonna drive his gas to hoyty toyty Frisco nor Fort Worth to get gas and then back.

