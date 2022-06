The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have overnight closures of both HOV connectors between State Route 55 (SR-55) and Interstate 405 (I-405) – southbound SR-55 to southbound I-405 and northbound I-405 to northbound SR-55; as well as HOV lanes on north and southbound I-405 near MacArthur Boulevard. Beginning Monday, June 20, closures will take place from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am Monday-Thursday for the duration of construction. This project is expected to take up to two weeks.

