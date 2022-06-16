ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Honda, Sony Join Forces For EVs - Read More For Details

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and Sony Group Corp SONY have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company to engage...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Gold Lion to Establish Special Committee to Investigate Battery Recycling Technologies; Complementing Ongoing Exploration Activities

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 13, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce that it is establishing a special committee (the "Special Committee") to investigate next-generation battery recycling technologies, with the objective of complementing its ongoing exploration activities. Gold Lion holds a diverse portfolio of property claims located across British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA and is actively involved in the exploration of precious and battery metals.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Signs Term Sheet for US$200 Million and 15,000 BTC Revolving Line of Credit with Alameda Research

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVF UCD today announced that the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with Alameda Research to secure a revolving line of credit providing Voyager with access to further capital. The Company pursued this term sheet considering the current crypto market conditions. The proceeds of the credit facility are intended to be used to safeguard customer assets in light of current market volatility and only if such use is needed. Voyager is putting the facility in place to better serve and protect its customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Honda Motor Co Ltd Hmc#Sony Group Corp Sony#Sony Honda Mobility Inc
Benzinga

Elon Musk Acknowledges This Automaker As Doing 'Pretty Well' In Electrification

The Biden administration's backing of legacy automakers as potential leaders of the U.S. electric vehicle market has always drawn the ire of Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA supporters. A Tesla influencer going by the twitter handle @SawyerMerritt on Friday shared a screenshot of a CNBC video showing Tesla as the undisputed leader of the U.S. EV market in the first quarter.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

G2 Energy Corp. Announces CSE Approval of Change of Business and Commencement Date of Trading

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - June 13, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO), (OTC:GTGEF), (FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") announces today that further to its news releases on December 6, 2021, December 24, 2022, March 22, 2022 and June 1, 2022, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has given its final approval to the Company's Change of Business ("COB") to oil and gas, which was approved by the Company's shareholders on March 14, 2022.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Samsung Electronics Extends 2022 ViewFinity Lineup To Empower Creative Professionals To Achieve More

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of ViewFinity S8 (Model Name: S80PB), a high resolution monitor specialized for creative professionals including content creators, graphic designers and more. ViewFinity, a portmanteau of “View” and “Infinity” is the new name for Samsung's high resolution monitor lineup, meaning 'The Value of Infinite Viewing Experience', and showcases Samsung's ambition to establish a new benchmark for high resolution monitors.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

The Specifics Of The Space Coin Project

The Space Coin Project is a project that intends to produce a fair market value that is indexable to the cost of space travel as well as to make space travel available to everyone. Anyone, regardless of who they are or what they do, has the opportunity to affordably purchase tickets to space, and experience the wonders of space travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 Esports Listmakers Are Driving Gaming Forward

Financial media and data company Benzinga is capitalizing on its mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional investors by holding free virtual events featuring speakers from innovative companies. At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 Benzinga will hold its 2022 Esports Listmaker Event featuring cutting-edge companies that have...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Tesla Hikes Prices Yet Again, Nio Stock Gets Going With New Vehicle Launch, Toyota At Odds With Shareholders: Week's Top News From EV Industry

Electric vehicle stocks continued to head lower in the week ending June 17, with macroeconomic concerns weighing down on the industry. Stocks came under significant selling pressure ahead of the Fed decision but saw a relief rally on Wednesday post the decision. Further selling followed on Thursday, and stocks moved back up on Friday to end flat to slightly higher.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy