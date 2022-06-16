Minnesota Flyers present expansion plan to DL City Council; arena commission goes back to drawing board

State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐JV‐22‐885 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of: In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Crystal Ann Covey, Daniel Scott Leslie Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter NOTICE TO: Crystal Ann Covey, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, alleging that parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, on June 28, 2022 at 3:30 pm for PreTrial and July 12, 2022 at 9:00 am for Court Trial or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Gretchen Thilmony Judge of District Court BY: Connie Zick Deputy Renelle Fenno Court Administrator (June 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 72515.

