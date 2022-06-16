ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Minnesota Flyers present expansion plan to DL City Council; arena commission goes back to drawing board

By Michael Achterling
DL-Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — Members of Minnesota Flyers Gymnastics and Fitness presented expansion plans for their facility to the Detroit Lakes City Council during their June 14 regular meeting. The organization sees around 500 kids per week spread across their gymnastics, ninja and other programs, said Leesa Lindgaard, director...

DL-Online

Lake Detroiters elect new board, promote invasive species awareness at 77th annual meeting on June 18

DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Lake Detroiters Association held their 77th annual meeting at Detroit Lakes High School on Saturday, June 18. The group, consisting of about 300 members, heard presentations concerning aquatic invasive species and the future of weed collection along Detroit Lake during the meeting, which also featured the election of new board members.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

The Great Race to make June 25 stop in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Highway 10 on the west end of Detroit Lakes will be quite a sight during the afternoon of Saturday, June 25, as about 135 classic cars come rolling through town en route to Peoples Park. "One of the cars is a 1916 Hudson," said Tom Seelye,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of

PUBLIC NOTICE The Becker County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the following Becker County Boards/Committees: Planning Commission 4 Year Term (Must Reside in District 3) Persons interested in being appointed may submit a letter of interest and/or resume to: Pat Oman, County Administrator Becker County Administration Office 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Ph: 218-846-7201 e-mail: pat.oman@co.becker.mn.us (June 19 & 22, 2022) 74371.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 19-29

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Solstice Festival draws crowd despite power outage

DETROIT LAKES — Though the atmosphere was a little dark inside Richwood Winery's tasting room on Saturday afternoon, the sun shone brightly on its Summer Solstice Festival, drawing a nice crowd despite a power outage that blanketed much of the region starting at about 2:30 p.m. "The outage was...
RICHWOOD, MN
DL-Online

Carolyn F. Kohler

Carolyn F. Kohler age 89 of Detroit Lakes, MN died June 19, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, under the care of Hospice. Carolyn Frances Kohler was born May 28, 1933 in Syracuse, New York to Carroll and Sara Margaret (Kau) Pratt. She moved to Hamden, CT as a young girl and later to Grand Rapids, MI, where she graduated From High School. She then attended college in Grand Rapids before later moving to Fargo, ND. On May 25, 1955 she was united in marriage to Lyle Kohler. In 1959 they made their home in rural Detroit Lakes, where they lived their entire lives.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Football: Solberg, Littlewolf play in North Dakota Shrine Bowl

MAYVILLE – Two area football players competed in the North Dakota Shrine Bowl All-Star Game on June 18 at Mayville State University. Detroit Lakes’ Christian Solberg and Mahnomen-Waubun's Justin Littlewolf were invited to play for the 11-Man West team. The North Dakota Shrine Bowl All-Star Game honors high...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Notice of Auction for NMG Storage, LLC 1

Notice of Auction for NMG Storage, LLC 18550 US HWY 59 N Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 To be sold on public online auction at www.selfstorageauction.com starting at or after 8:00 AM, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Bidders must register on website to bid. Online auction will close at or after 5:00 PM, Monday, July 4, 2022. Consisting of household goods and other contents of units stored by the following persons and units: Unit # 51-3 Name: Patricia Gehrls Address: 1116 Rossman Ave. Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Unit # 128 Name: Janell Iverson Address: 1147 West Ave. Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Unit # 22 Name: Charlene Clark Address: 800 Rossman Ave. Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 (June 19 & 26, 2022) 74284.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: Triple-digit temps during June are not common

FARGO — Since early last week, the forecast for today has been calling for temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees. Triple-digit temperatures in our area during June are not common. Fargo has recorded twelve century-high temperatures during just seven June months since 1881. Grand Forks has recorded ten century-highs during just six June months since 1893. There were two last year on June 4 and 5, but the last time it was 100 degrees in June around here was in 1995 on June 17.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

State of Minnesota Becker County Distric

State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐JV‐22‐885 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of: In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Crystal Ann Covey, Daniel Scott Leslie Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter NOTICE TO: Crystal Ann Covey, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, alleging that parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, on June 28, 2022 at 3:30 pm for PreTrial and July 12, 2022 at 9:00 am for Court Trial or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Gretchen Thilmony Judge of District Court BY: Connie Zick Deputy Renelle Fenno Court Administrator (June 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 72515.
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Football: Carrier brothers announce commitments to play for the University of Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES – June 5 was the night Mason and Ethan Carrier had been waiting for since they were little kids. The two Detroit Lakes football standouts received offers in-person from the University of Minnesota football head coach PJ Fleck and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi following a camp invite. They wanted the Carriers to play for the Gophers, and they only had to wait two weeks to get an answer.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: Tired of wind? Wait for July and August

FARGO — The Northern Great Plains is a windy place. Our region is well-known for its blizzards in wintertime, and this past winter was brought frequent blizzards to our region, often with more wind than snowfall. We have had our share of windy weather lately, and it will be windy for much of this hot weekend, as well. High wind in summer dries out the topsoil along with the grass and crops in the ground. On the other hand, wind keeps the air mixed up, which eliminates air stagnation problems and helps keep our region largely pollution-free.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Court news: Red Lake man accused of contributing to Naytahwaush overdose

Franklin Anthony Jackson, 27, of Red Lake has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree controlled substance crime. According to court records, on March 16, 2021, Mahnomen County sheriff deputies responded to a report of a drug overdose in Naytahwaush, and Jackson is accused of being involved in lining up the meth sale that resulted in the overdose.
NAYTAHWAUSH, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Frazee man accused of stealing $50K pickup

DETROIT LAKES — Michael Jack Strehlow, 30, of Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft. According to court records, on the afternoon of April 13, Detroit Lakes police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a business on Eighth Street in Detroit Lakes, which had just purchased a 2015 Ford F-150 valued at $50,000.
FRAZEE, MN
DL-Online

LeRoy “Jim” Fiedler

May 22, 1942 - June 14, 2022. PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. - LeRoy “Jim” Fiedler, 80, Pelican Rapids, Minn., died Tuesday, June 14, in his home. A memorial service will be at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. Arrangements by Larson Funeral Home.
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
DL-Online

Daniel Leu

March 4, 1959 - June 3, 2022. CALLAWAY, Minn. - Daniel Leu, 63, Callaway, Minn., died Friday, June 3, in his home. Services were previously held. Arrangements by West-Kjos Funeral Home.
CALLAWAY, MN

