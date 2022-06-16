ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Why this year’s Morgantown Heart Walk is important

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kristina Adrian, Chair of the Morgantown Heart Walk, spoke with us about...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Father’s Day reenactment at Kingwood Presbyterian Church

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kingwood Presbyterian Church reenacted the life of Rev. Fletcher Golden. The ‘Father who inspired Father’s Day.’. Rev. D.D. Meighen, who is the Presbyterian Campus Minister at WVU, reenacted the life of Rev. Fletcher Golden, who is the ‘Father that inspired Father’s Day.’
KINGWOOD, WV
WDTV

Fairmont celebrates Juneteenth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Juneteenth Jubilee was held Saturday in Fairmont. Many local small businesses were set up to sell their products and services. There were plenty of food, activities, and just a great way for people to engage. The event ran all day. Owner of Full Circle Detailing,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Greater Morgantown Heart Walk held at Mylan Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk was held Saturday morning at the Aquatic Center and Track at Mylan Park. Saturday was the first day of the 2022 grater Morgantown Heart Walk. It’s the first time the walk was held in person in 3 years. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg Police: Duo targeting elderly women

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a fraud case. CPD says two wallets were stolen from two different victims on Emily Drive on June 16, and that stolen credit cards were used for high-dollar purchases. CPD says the suspects...
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Morgantown, WV
Society
City
Morgantown, WV
WDTV

Girls State donates to Wreaths Across America

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High school juniors who attended Mounatineer Girls State at Davis and Elkins college last week gave a donation to a local veterans group. A check for over twenty-two hundred dollars was presented to Wreaths Across America. The goal of “Wreaths Across America” is to “remember...honor and...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Country Roads Trust GM Stephen Ford

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As of July 1st, 2021, collegiate athletes have been allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness. When this went into affect, WVU did not want to get left behind and that’s where Country Roads Trust came in. General Manager Stephen Ford joins...
MORGANTOWN, WV
weelunk.com

This is Why Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration is Held at Market Plaza

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Aquatic#The Morgantown Heart Walk
The Recorddelta

Downtown INK reopens for business

BUCKHANNON — Joe and Kim Shipley opened Infiniti Tattoos in 2005 in Elkins, West Virginia. In 2017, they expanded to Buckhannon and changed their name Downtown INK for the Upshur County location. During the structure fire on Main Street last October, they lost just about everything, but bounced back and didn’t let anything get them down.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Island’s Bridge Park Pool renamed Pat Johnson Pool House

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — The community pool on Wheeling Island was renamed Saturday afternoon in honor of a woman who touched countless residents’ lives with her kindness and generosity.  The Bridge Park Pool is now officially the Pat Johnson Pool House.   According to her friends and family, Pat Johnson was unlike anyone else.   Many […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
WDTV

City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mayor of Buckhannon, Robbie Skinner, spoke exclusively with 5 News about his reaction to the shooting involving an Upshur County Deputy on June 16. “It’s concerning when any person is shot. It’s more concerning when a member of the law enforcement community is shot. When it is one of your own. It’s a tremendous concern,” Skinner told us.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lincoln Cougar Shootout featured seven local boy’s basketball teams

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougar shootout was highlighted by a strong group of last year’s state qualifiers, including four from North Central West Virginia. Overall there were 12 teams in attendance, seven from our area: Lincoln, Tucker County, Lewis County, Liberty, South Harrison, Grafton and Braxton County.
SHINNSTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy