An 18-year-old man was shot in front of a Pleasant Street house late Saturday, according to a press release from the Bennington Police Department. Late on Saturday, police responded to 308 Pleasant St. for a report of a fight involving a knife. Officers at the scene learned that an 18-year-old man had been shot in front of the house. The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the torso, police said, and was taken to the Albany Medical Center by Bennington Rescue.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO