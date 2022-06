Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been working steadily to bridge the feature gap that exists between its platform and other messaging services. In the last few months alone, WhatsApp has expanded group chat support to 512 users, increased the file sharing limit to 2GB, added the option to migrate your chat history from Android to iPhone, and rolled out message reactions. This is on top of the plethora of features it is already testing in the beta channel. The Meta-owned service is continuing with its rapid pace of improvement and has announced several new features for group calls.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO