Fletcher, NC

Man dies after being handcuffed in Henderson Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died after being handcuffed Wednesday evening in Henderson County.

According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex located on Seasons Circle in reference to a man not leaving a woman alone and that he was possibly on drugs.

Once officers arrived on the scene, a fight began between officers and Christopher Robert Hensley, 35.

At this point, the police department reached out for additional assistance from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said after Hensley was handcuffed and taken into custody, he became unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating this incident. Anyone with additional information, videos, or photos of the incident is asked to call the Fletcher Police Department at 828-687-7922 or Special Agent Ashe with the North Carolina Bureau of Investigations at 828-330-4700.

#Henderson Co
