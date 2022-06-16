Ancira Auto Group gifts $300,000 to 3 San Antonio charities in honor of 50th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is hosting many celebrations for Juneteenth. The Juneteenth Freedom Coalition of San Antonio put on its 42nd annual Juneteenth parade on Saturday. It began at Sam Houston high school and ended at Comanche Park. Chairperson for the Freedom Coalition Oscar Vicks said...
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio celebrated its first pride parade at the Riverwalk. The Inaugural Bud light pride river parade was created by Visit San Antonio to promote the city’s inclusion, encouragement, and support of the lgbtq+ community to live openly with equal rights. The celebration started at La...
On a recent Friday night, nightspot Horizons & More thrummed with youthful energy. The DJ spun music at a volume that defied conversation, and patrons strutted their dance moves with plenty of exuberance. At the Northeast San Antonio club, feeling youthful is just fine, assuming patrons are at least nine...
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the summer with a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free offer for tickets. You can get a child standard admission ticket for free when you purchase one adult standard admission ticket online with the code BOGO22. The offer is available through Friday, June 24.
SAN ANTONIO - Today is ‘Ugliest Dog Day’ and to celebrate we’re asking you to share your ugly dog photos. June 20 is the official day to celebrate the pups out there with a face only a mother could love. But when it comes to man’s best friend, is there really any dog that can’t be deemed adorable?
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — This Father's Day, and others in the past hold special meaning for a US Army veteran in New Braunfels. Daniel Carlton spent 15 and a half years in the US Army, but after an injury sent him to San Antonio for recovery, he says a non-profit military group was key in helping him recover from the injury and ensuring that quality time with his family wasn't lost.
SAN ANTONIO - – She went from victim, to victorious. After 13 years of domestic violence, a San Antonio woman is free. Just months into her recovery, she’s finding her voice and using it for good. In July, she will be the keynote speaker for a violence awareness event.
Juneteenth, is the 19th of June, but why is it important?. "We celebrate it as if it is the 4th of July, the 19th of June is the day of information, it's the day to be informed," said San Antonio Juneteenth Commissioner Byron Miller. Miller states "it's the day to...
SAN ANTONIO – America is the Land of the Free, but let’s never forget the Brave who have fallen. Tuesday’s Children Hosts “Remembering Fallen Fathers” at SeaWorld San Antonio to Support Gold Star Families. Tuesday’s Children will host the event this Father’s Day, June 19,...
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for a job in the food service industry and like working with kids?. The North East Independent School District School Nutrition Services department is holding a job fair on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Community Education Center on 8750 Tesoro Drive.
A new report shows that two San Antonio-area counties are flush with cash. The ranking from personal finance website SmartAsset lists Kendall and Comal counties among the 10 wealthiest in Texas. SmartAsset based its ranking on a county’s per capita income as well as its median home value and per capita investment income.
Looking for Summer Movies for kids in the San Antonio area? Santikos Entertainment of San Antonio is back with a fantastic offer of FREE movie screenings at 9 Santikos theaters across the San Antonio area. The movies include kids’ favorites like Despicable Me, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and others.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two kangaroos faced off in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, Texas this week. This footage, filmed on June 14 by zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow, shows the unnamed kangaroos exchanging blows. In a Twitter post accompanying the video, Morrow said: "Who...
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to announce the freedom of enslaved people in the South. The news came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth has been celebrated in African American communities for...
Fans of Comfort Café’s stick-to-your-ribs fare and philanthropic goals can now support the eatery in another way besides brunching there. In a Wednesday Facebook post, the local favorite asked the community to help it restock its shelves by donating unwanted dinner plates, bowls and coffee mugs. “It's that...
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Expansive new San Antonio park sets sail with inclusive playground. A playground built for inclusivity celebrates the memory of Mitchell Chang at the soon-to-open Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.
News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinion. Mateo Lopez, 7, has been performing since he was four years and 236 days old, the youngest mariachi on record. The San Antonio second grader is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Leocadio “Lalo” Lopez, a Mexican mariachi. The...
