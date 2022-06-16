Ancira Auto Group gifts $300,000 to 3 San Antonio charities in honor of 50th anniversary

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — This Father's Day, and others in the past hold special meaning for a US Army veteran in New Braunfels. Daniel Carlton spent 15 and a half years in the US Army, but after an injury sent him to San Antonio for recovery, he says a non-profit military group was key in helping him recover from the injury and ensuring that quality time with his family wasn't lost.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO