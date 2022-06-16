3.0 magnitude earthquake near Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck six miles southwest of Lamont, Calif. on Thursday at 10:58 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake had a depth of 7.6 miles according to the USGS.

This is a developing story.

