Fort Wayne, IN

Wheels in motion to determine disaster relief eligibility

WANE-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As residents hit by Monday’s record setting storms continue to clean up the damage and utility crews work to restore power to everyone, the wheels are in motion to determine whether...

www.wane.com

WANE-TV

Recycling returns in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the majority of Fort Wayne residents hadn’t had their recycling picked up since May, recycling collections resumed on Monday. City officials announced on Friday that recycling would return Monday with “B week” collections taking place. Monday’s B week collections primarily...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Grant will help Department of Health lessen effects of lead on kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A state grant worth up to nearly $439,000 will bolster the ongoing efforts of Allen County Department of Health officials to lessen the harmful effects of lead on children. The department’s Healthy Homes Program works with families, health care providers and other agencies to...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

City and contractors to assist with residential cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has announced that it will assist with a residential clean-up of tree debris from the hardest-hit areas of the City from this week’s severe weather. The City issued the following:. Beginning Monday, June 27, City crews and contracted...
FORT WAYNE, IN
walls102.com

Jail birds leave behind $3,000 mess at historic lockup

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A family of jail birds has left behind a nearly $3,000 mess at the historic Steuben County Jail in northeastern Indiana. The Steuben County Commissioners have approved spending that amount of money to clean up the waste left behind by a family of starlings, mainly in duct work at the old jail that’s now used by Northeast Indiana Community Corrections in Angola.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Area residents waiting for power to be restored after storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The buzzing of generators could be heard throughout Waynedale Thursday as many waited for their power to get restored after Monday night’s storm left them in the dark. Cynthia Whitfield and her family have been gathering in one room trying to stay cool with no power during the extreme heat. “A […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Waynedale accepting donations to replace food spoiled by power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week-long emergency food drive starts Tuesday for residents affected by recent power outages in the Waynedale area. Thousands went days without power after last week’s storms, causing frozen and refrigerated food to spoil. A Facebook event is organizing donations for residents who lost meat, milk, and other perishable food items.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Storm cleanup continues, power companies wrapping up work

As northeast Indiana residents continue to clean up after a derecho tore through the area on Monday, power crews are finishing up and municipalities are still figuring out how to help. Indiana Michigan Power anticipated having all power restored to its customers in the area by 3 p.m. Friday. Northeastern...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Michigan Power finishing up power restoration in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power is wrapping up its storm recovery following Monday night’s severe weather. This week's storm led to roughly 41,000 I&M customers losing power, according to the company's most recent update, with the Waynedale neighborhood and Illinois Road taking the hardest hit. I&M...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County offering storm debris pickup for residents in 6 townships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Highway Department announced Friday it will begin accepting requests to collect storm-related yard and organic debris from county residents. The department will be accepting requests from rural county residents for pickup for the next three weeks. The tree and yard debris...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Minor Pump Relief Witnessed Over The Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While it was not much, some relief at the gas pump has been witnessed in the last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.15/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 57.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.22/gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.95/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.25/gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.59/gallon while the highest was $6.39/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/gallon today.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE15 ‘Day of Caring’ food drive shatters goal

WANE15 employees and viewers pulled together to make Friday’s food drive to benefit the Community Harvest Food Bank a resounding success. 13,488 pounds of food was donated to the cause, shattering the goal of 12,000 pounds. Because of the effort, over 10,000 meals will be served to people in need. A year ago, WANE15 collected […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Recycling collection to resume in Fort Wayne Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne says they will begin picking up recycling again next week following weeks of delays. The City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department said on Monday, June 13, that recycling would not be collected for the week as crews work to assist Red River in picking up garbage.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Center Lake Park In Midst Of Several Upgrades

It may not look like it, but Center Lake Park in Warsaw is in peak evolution mode right now. One year after finishing work on the North Buffalo Street plaza – just west of the Center Lake beach – the city has a handful of other significant changes in the works in the immediate area that will blossom in the coming months and next few years.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne says recycling to be collected again starting June 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department provided an update on recycling collection Friday morning. Beginning Monday, June 20, recycling collection will resume for those on the "B Week" recycling schedule. Residents are asked to set out their recycling the night before their...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Henry for mayor? Will announce plans Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A release with the heading “Henry for Mayor” says Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will “address his political future” on Wednesday, June 22. Henry said after winning his historic fourth term in office in 2019 that he would not run again. About a year later, he back-peddled on that statement.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Health and fire departments team up against spoiled food

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– With power still out in parts of Fort Wayne, many people have had to throw away food in their refrigerators and freezers. The Department of Health and Fort Wayne Fire Departments are pairing up to make sure you do it in a safe manner. Notices / Warnings The two departments came […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

