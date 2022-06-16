ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Rumored price tag could make Moto Razr 3 a legitimate threat to Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

By Anam Hamid
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorola Razr 3 rumors keep getting more and more exciting. Leaked images, video, and specs all point to a completely revamped version of the OG 2019 Razr that was followed by a 5G model in 2020. One leak that we hoped wasn't true has turned out to be fake....

www.phonearena.com

pocketnow.com

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best Samsung Phones to buy in 2022

Samsung makes a lot of smartphones, tackling several price points, but their devices above $300 offer some of the best quality hardware and performance for the buck. It is headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but these devices have some great options priced below them. Thus, in this article, we will be going over the smartphones currently part of Samsung's lineup to see which device you should consider.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy S22 Deals: $300 Off at Amazon, Up to $1,125 Off at Samsung and More

It's been a few months since Samsung's latest phones, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, first hit shelves. The new models are successors to both the Galaxy S21, and the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series, which has essentially been replaced by the new S22 Ultra. It was pretty tricky to get your hands on one of these powerful new Android phones when they first launch, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then. Now, you can find all three models readily available at most major carriers and retailers. However, you may still encounter the odd configuration that's still on backorder.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has a launch date, rugged tablet tagging along

Samsung has reportedly issued invites for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro launch. The company will also debut the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet on the day. We’ve known for a while now that Samsung is readying the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro for release, with leaks pointing to a rugged device with a good level of horsepower. Now, the Korean brand has reportedly confirmed that the device is coming, alongside a rugged tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to miss out on 5G connectivity with no battery advantages for LTE models either

Samsung has certified even more upcoming smartwatches with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. As we discussed earlier this week, Samsung registered the SM-R900, SM-R910 and SM-R920, all listed as 'smart wearables'. For reference, the SM-R900 and SM-R910 are anticipated to be 40 mm and 44 mm versions of the Galaxy Watch5, respectively.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Realme C30 is a budget Android phone that reminds you of OnePlus 10R

Realme, just ahead of refreshing its Narzo 50 series, has launched the Realme C30 in the Indian market. At the front, the smartphone has a waterdrop notch display along with a thick chin and thin bezels. The rear panel of the smartphone looks like a cheap replica of the OnePlus 10R.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Samsung Father's Day sale: Free Galaxy Watch with Z Fold 3, $125 off S22 Ultra and more

Samsung is honoring Father's Day with excellent deals on gear dad will love. From now until Sunday, June 19, save on select Samsung products sitewide. During the sale, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked for as low as $699 (opens in new tab) with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer. Plus, Samsung is tossing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (valued at $350) with this deal.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Blink Outdoor Camera Will Never Lose Its Battery, and It’s $50 Off

Click here to read the full article. The best home security cameras are most effective when you can set them up and not worry about their battery life. Thanks to the Blink Outdoor camera’s Solar Panel Charging Mount accessory, that’s possible. You just set up the mount, attach the camera to it, and let it keep an eye over your property. The sun will provide all the power the camera needs to protect your home 24/7 (and if this heat wave is any indication, it’ll probably store up some extra). Best of all, Amazon has an incredible deal right now...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Motorola's 2020 and 2021 Edge beauties are on sale at lower than ever prices

While the extensive Moto G family tends to traditionally attract more attention than... pretty much anything else US smartphone buyers can get on a tight budget nowadays, the decidedly premium-looking Motorola Edge lineup also includes a couple of devices that are more often than not available at hard-to-rival prices. We're...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus 10 is slated to launch without Hasselblad branding (or an Alert Slider)

The OPPO Reno8 series enjoyed a extensive train of attention from leakers prior to its launch, resulting in allegations that one of its members would launch with a design almost exactly like that of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and would accordingly be re-branded later as the vanilla 10 for some markets. However, the 8 Pro in question debuted with a build much more of its own, thus seeming dashing that line of speculation into the ground.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple might release a new generation of AirTags, but there is a caveat

In April 2021, Apple launched its small portable trackers, the AirTags. Since then, there has not been a single rumor or leak suggesting that the tech giant is working on second-gen AirTags. However, a new tweet from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that Cupertino might introduce a new edition of its small trackers.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Best O2 iPhone 13 deals in June 2022

Looking for the best iPhone 13 deal at O2 in June, 2022? You've come to the right place! O2 is one of the four main UK carriers and offers great phone prices and plans, and luckily, it has offers on all the models of the iPhone 13 family. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro, the standard iPhone 13 and the compact iPhone 13 mini are all present in O2's inventory of generous deals.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Vote now: Wi-Fi vs Cellular data - which one do you use the most?

The 5G revolution is slowly happening, and even without all the hype surrounding this super-fast cellular technology, the mobile world seems to be slowly moving away from its Wi-Fi dependency. Now, that might sound blasphemous but I remember my smartphone life from a couple of years ago quite vividly. I...
CELL PHONES

