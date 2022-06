CAPTURED: YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AND PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT ARREST MAN WANTED FOR STABBING TWO VICTIMS. Following the June 11,2022 stabbing of a man and woman in Prescott Valley, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau obtained a felony arrest warrant for the suspect at large, Dillon Stueltze. On June 17, 2022, Stueltze was taken into custody by the Prescott Valley Police Department on the warrant for 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 1 count of misconduct involving weapons.

