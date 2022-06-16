Sonoma Restaurateurs Fighting the War on Food Waste

Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez is in some financial trouble. Last week, state officials seized about $200,000 in unpaid business taxes from Alvarez’s cannabis dispensary on Russell Avenue. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that he owed nearly $455,000, including $375,000 in unpaid taxes from 2019 through 2021 plus $80,000 in interest, penalties and fees, to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Alvarez admitted that he hadn’t paid state taxes since opening the dispensary in 2019. However, Alvarez claims he’s tried to pay several times, saying that the state’s process is onerous and options to pay in-person have been limited due to the pandemic. Alvarez must also pay $21,000 to renew his recently lapsed state license to run the cannabis business.
