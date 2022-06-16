ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Sonoma Restaurateurs Fighting the War on Food Waste

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wall inside the Naked Pig in downtown Santa Rosa is lined with colorful jars of preserved tomatillo salsa, fermented ketchup, and three types of quince preserves. The counters are adorned with vases of lacy fennel fronds, yellow sorrel flowers, miner’s lettuce, and an avocado fallen from a nearby tree. And...

CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County village runs wildfire evacuation drill

CAZADERO (KPIX) -- About 100 Sonoma County residents practiced fleeing from a wildfire Saturday morning. It was just a drill but they all knew the threat is all too real.The 2018 Camp Fire wiped out the town of Paradise and became America's most deadly wildfire in the last century. When the fire began tearing through the city, even those familiar with the area became lost in the terror and confusion."We can't even see! We don't know where the fire is!  So please, please pray for us that we get out of here OK!" said a terrified woman in a YouTube...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Rohnert Park residents encouraged to ‘turn-in’ fireworks

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — State approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks are prohibited at all times in Rohnert Park — with an emphasis on the Fourth of July. This comes after residents voted to back the city council’s push to ban all fireworks last year in light of the potential fire dangers in drought conditions. […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Cazadero is all about community

It is slightly blustery this morning, with some clouds appearing. Could this bring us some more rain-maybe! The towering redwoods surrounding my airy cyber-hut are outlined by mostly blue skies. Remember that the next Cazadero Community Club meeting will be on Wednesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at Firehall #1....
CAZADERO, CA
ABC10

Stop and smell the perfume at Russian River Rose Co.

HEALDSBURG, Calif. — In the heart of Sonoma County’s wine country, there’s a floral fragrance wafting through the air in Healdsburg. Springtime is harvest time at Russian River Rose Company, and owners Michael and Jan Tolmasoff are hard at work picking bright pink flowers. The roses here...
HEALDSBURG, CA
#Food Waste#Commercial Waste#Waste Disposal#Compost Bins#Good Food#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info
sonomamag.com

5 Destination Restaurants to Visit in Petaluma

Hungry for something different? Check out Petaluma’s new restaurants (welcome, Table Culture and Stellina), a wildly inventive destination (you go, Street Social), a cultural gem (Korean in P-Town!) and a wonderful spot coming soon (hello, Costeaux). Stellina Pronto. If you’ve never had a cornetto, here’s your chance to fall...
PETALUMA, CA
mendofever.com

Sonoma County Methamphetamine Organization Dismantled

The following is a press release issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The DEA Santa Rosa Resident Office, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

Getaway to the Gateway of the Russian River: Farmhouse Inn

River Road, just north of Santa Rosa, is like a main artery for Sonoma County that leads to countless adventures and exploits in a lazy Wine-Country-meets-riverside-fun kind of way. You may have driven down it a million times and never noticed the sign to Farmhouse Inn on your left. But it's a shame to miss this gem, a historic property long-known for upscale comforts that has recently undergone some upgrades. So maybe next time you're on River Road, pull in to the Farmhouse Inn. Here's how to make the most of the weekend.
SANTA ROSA, CA
winespectator.com

The Two Gentlemen Behind Napa's Gentleman Farmer

Vintners Joe Wolosz and Jeff Durham founded Gentleman Farmer in 2005, making just 80 cases that vintage. Today they make about 1,000 cases of Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay annually, with help from winemaking consultant Jérôme Chéry. Most of the grapes they purchase are from the Oak Knoll region of Napa Valley.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Vice Mayor In Trouble for Taxes at Cannabis Dispensary

Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez is in some financial trouble. Last week, state officials seized about $200,000 in unpaid business taxes from Alvarez’s cannabis dispensary on Russell Avenue. Alvarez tells the Press Democrat that he owed nearly $455,000, including $375,000 in unpaid taxes from 2019 through 2021 plus $80,000 in interest, penalties and fees, to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Alvarez admitted that he hadn’t paid state taxes since opening the dispensary in 2019. However, Alvarez claims he’s tried to pay several times, saying that the state’s process is onerous and options to pay in-person have been limited due to the pandemic. Alvarez must also pay $21,000 to renew his recently lapsed state license to run the cannabis business.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

‘A Public Execution Without Knowing What the Condemned Man Did’—Reflections on the Noble Waidelich Saga

Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

The Spot’s the Place To Be

It’s the end of another perfect Lake County day. The sun sheds an orange glow across the water of Clear Lake. Off in the distance, the rise of Mt. Konocti reaches high above the waters. Waves splash on the beach as a boat passes, pulling a wakeboarder. A palm tree stands between the water and the patio, binging a tropical feel. It could be one of many places in the world: Tuscany, Greece, Chile, Spain. But you’re not at any of those places. You’re enjoying The Spot in Clearlake.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County MLK/Juneteenth Community Festival is Tomorrow in Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Juneteenth is being celebrated tomorrow in Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County MLK/Juneteenth Community Festival runs from 10 AM to 6 PM celebrating freedom and the end of slavery. Nancy Rogers, the chairperson of the Juneteenth committee, says the festivities will start with a walk from Santa Rosa’s Juilliard Park to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park to honor the late Vince Harper.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

