Sonoma Restaurateurs Fighting the War on Food Waste

CAZADERO (KPIX) -- About 100 Sonoma County residents practiced fleeing from a wildfire Saturday morning. It was just a drill but they all knew the threat is all too real.The 2018 Camp Fire wiped out the town of Paradise and became America's most deadly wildfire in the last century. When the fire began tearing through the city, even those familiar with the area became lost in the terror and confusion."We can't even see! We don't know where the fire is! So please, please pray for us that we get out of here OK!" said a terrified woman in a YouTube...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO