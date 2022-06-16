ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Unemployment claims continue to rise in Iowa

KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in Iowa rose...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mom walks across Iowa to raise mental health awareness

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) — Karen Smith, of Solon, is a mother of two children. KCRG reports both of her two sons and her husband struggle with forms of anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD and ADHD. “Some days are harder than others, some weeks are harder than others,” she told TV-9....
SOLON, IA
KCCI.com

Two Nebraska teenagers dead after crash in southwest Iowa

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Two teens are dead after a crash in southwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck happened near Percival, in Fremont County. A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska died in the crash. Three others were hurt. Troopers believe alcohol played a...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI investigating death of Iowa woman

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a Newton woman. DCI agents said 28-year-old Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa Saturday, where she was pronounced dead. “During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa...
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa summer camps work around staff shortages

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) — Before the pandemic, Camp Courageous in Monticello served approximately 100 campers during a week session in the summer, according to Executive Director Charlie Becker. “We would have upwards of 100 staff. That’s probably been cut in at least half.”. “It seems like counselors...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds signs feminine hygiene products bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds just approved a law Friday toexempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax. The bill goes into effect next year. Iowans could save nearly $12 million a year with this bill in place. National advocacy group Period Equity says more than half of...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Editorial: Vacations closer to home can be just as fun and more affordable

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two years ago, the pandemic slammed the brakes on vacation plans. This year, it's the high price of gas. The average price for a gallon of gas here in Iowa is approaching $5. In just the past month, gas prices have risen by 15 percent. And it's not just gas, grocery costs have increased as inflation and supply chain issues continue to play havoc with our household budgets.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Summer starts with a steamy day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Very hot for this early summer, the 90s will continue for the next couple of days. Thunderstorm chances return at the end of the week and Saturday. Turning seasonable for the remainder of the 8-day forecast period. Summary:. The worst...
DES MOINES, IA

