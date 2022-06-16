Unemployment claims continue to rise in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two years ago, the pandemic slammed the brakes on vacation plans. This year, it's the high price of gas. The average price for a gallon of gas here in Iowa is approaching $5. In just the past month, gas prices have risen by 15 percent. And it's not just gas, grocery costs have increased as inflation and supply chain issues continue to play havoc with our household budgets.

