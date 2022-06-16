ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

4-time WNBA champion, 5-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird says she will retire after this season, her 21st

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — 4-time WNBA champion,...

www.fox28spokane.com

