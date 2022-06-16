4-time WNBA champion, 5-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird says she will retire after this season, her 21st

Seattle is abuzz with a rumor that one of its longtime anchors is leaving KING 5. Chris Daniels has been responsible for some of Emerald City’s ground-breaking coverage for decades, especially Seattle sports. So rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 are gaining traction on social media. Is Chris Daniels leaving the NBC affiliate or retiring from broadcasting altogether? Where is he going next? KING 5 viewers can rest easy as there’s no change in its anchor lineup.
(Auburn, WA) After Alex Cruz dominated Friday night winning 5 of the 7 races, it was much different on Saturday. 6 different riders picked up wins with 2 doubling but neither leading rider Cruz or 2nd place Kevin Radke got their picture taken. 3rd in the standings Juan Gutierrez would get 1 win but the other 7 wins really is showing how deep this rider colony is.
When Ryder Gordon was 2 years old, he underwent his first surgery. It took 12 hours and saved his life. Thomas Gordon and his wife, Magi, vividly remember the day they handed over their son to surgeons at Seattle Children’s. “It was gut-wrenching,” said Magi. “You want more than...
Skip the cafecito, you won't need to stay awake for this quick flight! You can now take a non-stop trip from Miami to Seattle on Alaska Airlines, and flights are extremely cheap. The Miami International Airport wrote in a Facebook post that they're connecting two of the most iconic coffee...
Summer means the best of outdoor food, music and fun. And you will find all three at the July 23 Nisqually Valley Barbecue Rally from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organized by the Yelm Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event features professional and amateur barbecue chefs, bands, vendors, games and more. The family-friendly gathering will be at the Yelm City Park. There’s no gate fee and parking is also free.
Kent, Washington, is a large urban area in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area. Kent was once an agricultural town. Today, it is a major business hub and serves as headquarters for many businesses. Kent attracts visitors not only because of its beautiful landscape, but also because it is a magnet for businesses.
Yelp named the top 50 photographed landmarks across the United States and Canada. A Washington tourist spot made the list. The Space Needle in Seattle was ranked among the most photographed landmarks, according to a June 13 Yelp report. To find the most photographed locations, Yelp looked at businesses in...
SEATTLE — Washington has been stuck in a persistent cool and wet weather pattern for the entire spring season. With an average temperature of around 52 degrees in Seattle, this spring has been the fourth coldest in the last half a century. May and June have featured frequent showery...
Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
Ahoy, matey! Seattle Seafair is back! It's been two years since the multi-faceted Seafair Festival took over the streets - and waters - of Seattle. But the hydroplane racing, Blue Angels sky-show, and Torchlight Parade parade return June 27th for Seafair's 72nd year. It's a tradition that connects the Seattle of old to the modern tech giant that it has become.
RENTON, Wash. - The United Way of King County threw a BBQ and celebration in Renton to bring the community together following the pandemic. Hundreds turned out to enjoy the carnival-like atmosphere at Saturday's event. Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and United Way of King County Campaign Chair Doug Baldwin...
SEATTLE - Seattle Police asking for the public's help in finding 7-year-old Julia. Police say on Nov. 6, 2014, Jason Potter was ordered by the King County Superior Court to turn over custody of his 7-year-old daughter Julia to her mother. He fled from a home in North Seattle and hadn't been heard from until September 2021 when he was possibly seen at a nursing home in Olympia.
Solar power installations on home rooftops are surging in Oregon and Washington state. Alongside, you may have noticed an uptick in ads pitching rooftop solar, or even gotten an in-person solicitation. Some of the sales pitches contain dubious or potentially misleading claims. And now, consumer watchdogs are urging homeowners to do their homework before signing any contract.
Barbara Twaddell said it best: "I felt like I was standing in the middle of Puget Sound." She was at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and sent a picture to prove it!. Richmond Beach was a good spot for seagulls to fish - shallow water and not a lot of people.
SULTAN, Wash. — Even with news that the housing market may be cooling down, small towns are facing growing pains from buyers looking further out to try and afford a home. They face a double threat of sky-high prices and rising interest rates. Seattle home prices in March were...
Jameel Williams skated through the concrete rink at Judkins Park dancing to music by renowned Black musicians, like Tupac and Outkast. He was among dozens who came out to skate Sunday afternoon to celebrate Juneteenth. “I absolutely adore being a queer Black man and just knowing that my community where...
SEATTLE — (AP) — Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ North America president who's been a prominent figure in the company's push against worker unionization, is leaving the company after 17 years. In a letter sent to Starbucks employees, whom the company calls “partners,” chief operating officer John Culver said...
Police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho arrested 31 neo-Nazis, members of the Patriot Front extremist group, who were said to be on their way to disrupt a Pride event there, last Saturday, June 11. At least five of them have been identified as those who defaced the “Respect & Love Olympia” mural here last October 16.
