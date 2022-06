River Road, just north of Santa Rosa, is like a main artery for Sonoma County that leads to countless adventures and exploits in a lazy Wine-Country-meets-riverside-fun kind of way. You may have driven down it a million times and never noticed the sign to Farmhouse Inn on your left. But it's a shame to miss this gem, a historic property long-known for upscale comforts that has recently undergone some upgrades. So maybe next time you're on River Road, pull in to the Farmhouse Inn. Here's how to make the most of the weekend.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO