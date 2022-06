OMAHA, Neb. — The Rebs are hot. Ole Miss has won 14 of their last 17 games, including six straight to start the NCAA tournament. Much of the credit goes to the Rebels’ remarkable pitching turnaround, but they have also enjoyed consistent production from some unlikely sources which has jump-started the offense and given the pitching staff plenty of run support.

OXFORD, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO