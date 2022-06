Each and every year, 911 Gives Hope packs the Ford Center for their annual charity boxing event, Guns & Hoses. The purpose of which isn't for local police, firefighters, and EMTs to release some built-up frustrations by punching each other in the face for a few rounds. While some fighters involved may enjoy that part of it, the main reason they lace up their gloves, step inside the ring, and go toe-to-toe with another local first responder, is for what took place on Saturday during the organization's annual Ride for 911 Gives Hope Motorcycle Ride at Bud's Harley Davidson on Evansville's east side.

