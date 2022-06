Deidre DeJear, the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor, is asking party activists to remember Iowa has a history of progressive politics. “I’m here to remind you all that this race, these wins from the top of the ticket all the way up and down the ticket, are possible,” Dejear said this weekend at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention, where she formally accepted the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in the General Election.

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO