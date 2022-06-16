ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Rental was chosen for that sweet, sweet exposed brick wall and the in unit washer/dryer

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis rental is located at 1504 A Street NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,830 / 1br – 800ft2 – Large, 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment in Capitol Hill (Capitol Hill) 2nd Floor 1 bed/1 bath Spacious Capitol Hill Apartment. -Available beginning the weekend...

www.popville.com

alexandrialivingmagazine.com

WestEnd Developers Reveal Buildings That Will Replace Landmark Mall

If you’ve driven by Landmark mall lately, you’ll see that the former shopping mall in Alexandria’s west end is quickly turning into a pile of rubble. Foulger-Pratt, Inova and other partners are transforming the 51-acre site for residential, hospital and retail use with significant green space. At a meeting Thursday evening, developers presented the first glimpse of proposed buildings in blocks E, G, I, and K (see site map below).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW #715

Large, Modern Logan Circle Efficiency w/Hardwood Floors, W/D & Walk-In Closet! - Large upper level, light-filled studio w/552 SF on the front of the building facing south. Contemporary open floor plan features entry hall with laundry CL, open kitchen with gas range and large living area with bedroom alcove next to an oversized walk in closet. Luxurious bath with deep soaking tub, wood floors, tall ceilings, crown molding, track lighting and two storage lockers.Building amenities include a concierge, fitness center, a club/party room and courtyard. Walk to Whole Foods, Metro and all the shops and restaurants Logan Circle has to offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

And yesterday on the corner of 14th and Rhode Island Ave NW

Thanks to Terry and Mark for sending Sunday morning:. “The driver was still sitting in the car looking forlorn as a puddle of some sort of fluid was growing underneath. I think that he was turning right, either on red or running a just turned red, and so looking the other way to his left for oncoming traffic coming down 14th, which can be going quickly. Can’t have realized he was cutting the corner too much. It must have been just exactly the right acceleration to climb onto the island and then the bollard or whatever it is and stop dead. Any less and he wouldn’t have made it. Any more and he would have come off or rolled the car or something.”
TRAFFIC
themunchonline.com

1203 V Street NW

Harrison Square Townhome in sought after DC location - HARRISON SQUARE, 2 Car Garage townhome. Walking distance to U Street Metro and many entertainment venues. White painted brick ext. w/ wrought iron fence, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, black appliances, 2 sky lights, undermount stainless steel sink w/ upgrade faucet, gas fireplace, advanced home wiring. Ample Street Parking in addition to Garage.
WASHINGTON, DC
hyattsvillewire.com

Public Invited to Help Paint Mural at West Hyattsville Metro Saturday

Residents of the Route 1 corridor are invited to help paint a new mural on an underpass at the West Hyattsville Metro Station. Beginning at noon on Saturday, June 18 at the station at 2700 Hamilton St., the mural painting will be led by Hyattsville residents Iman Abdul-Ali and Skuda Gold, who were chosen by a jury from a pool of 13 submissions.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

1628 C St SE #301

Call now! Start living in this sunny & spacious 2Bd/2Bth condo in a boutique building near Capitol Hill! w/parking! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this sunny 2Bd/2Bth condo in a boutique building near Capitol Hill. Large open living/dining area with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Oversized windows provide plenty of natural light while also providing a beautiful view of the tree-lined street. Prepare meals in this eat-in kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and storage drawers. This property has two large bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full bath. Walking distance to Capitol Hill/Stadium Armory area & Potomac Avenue Metro. Minutes to Safeway, Harris Teeter, The Roost, Lincoln Park, The Fields at RFK Campus, the Anacostia River Trail, and many more. Assigned parking space. In-unit washer/dryer. Pets case by case. Application Fee: $60/person. Don’t wait! This home won’t last! Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Union Market: 5 Must Stops!

WASHINGTON - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to UNION MARKET! Located in the nation's capital, UNION MARKET is the epicenter of culinary creativity in Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Gum Springs’ Juneteenth celebration is also a fight to preserve historically Black community

Gum Springs, the oldest Black community in Fairfax County, is holding its Juneteenth celebration this weekend as it faces an uncertain future. The New Gum Springs Civic Association (NGSCA) will celebrate Juneteenth with a community day tomorrow (Saturday), featuring roller skating, food, music, and words from the great-great-great granddaughter of the community’s founder, West Ford.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

Yesterday in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Brent and Melissa for sharing around 3:30pm Sunday: “From Florida an Rhode Island Ave NW…. Plate obliterated but based on inspection sticker placement- maybe a MD driver…. Also no other car around- seems like car vs pole…”
FLORIDA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Photos: This Miami-Style Mansion in Maryland Is a Versace—or Cheesecake Factory—Fan’s Paradise

Don’t be fooled: this mansion isn’t in Miami. The ritzy, glitzy, over-the-top villa—which went on the market for $4,995,000 last Friday—is in Potomac, Maryland. Even by the standards of the notoriously wealthy portion of River Road on which it’s located (called the “Millionaire’s Mile”) the estate—known as “Casa de Amor”—stands out. For one thing, the sprawling home, with its red tiled roofs and stone-white turrets, looks like it was copied-and-pasted straight from a Mediterranean beach. It’s a contrast to the area’s typical Georgian and Colonial style homes.
POTOMAC, MD
WDVM 25

“Something in the Water” helps turn up the heat in D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It was the hottest day of the season so far, and bands heated up the stage as they prepared for the start of “Something in the Water.” There’s something even hotter in downtown D.C. — the weather. The noon-time temperature soared into the mid-90’s, reaching record temperaures. “We wanted to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mommypoppins.com

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

Lost Capitol Hill: The 1908 Eleventh Street Bridge

Over the last few weeks, I have written of a number of bridges that cross the Anacostia River. Today, we will look at the bridge that crossed at 11th Street from 1908 until the 1960s. Almost 30 years after the previous 11th Street bridge had been built, it was (according...
WASHINGTON, DC

