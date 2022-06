Pink Sweat$ has had a long and winding road to musical stardom as a smooth-as-silk vocalist and songwriter. The West Philly native began singing and songwriting at 16 years old. Sweat$ saw it as a way to make friends in his new suburban surroundings. He couldn’t listen to rap until he was 18 due to his religious upbringing and took a leap of faith and dropped music of his own at age 27. The result is the artist known today. The 30-year-old singer behind platinum and gold hits like “Honesty” and “At My Worst” dropped his debut album, Pink Planet, and the EP Pink Moon nearly a year later. Pink Sweat$ talks to XXL about his journey through R&B, his views on modern hip-hop and Black pop stars in rap.

HIP HOP ・ 20 DAYS AGO