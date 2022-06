After turning 18 in April, one of Elon Musk’s children wants to ditch the famous last name. Xavier Alexander Musk, born male, filed papers in superior court of California, Los Angeles, on April 18 — one day after their birthday on April 17 — to change their name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The change reflects their new gender as a female, and Wilson is her mother Justine’s last name. The documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, state the reason for the requested formal change as, “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO