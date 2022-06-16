ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Firefighters put out flames at recycling plant in southeast Houston

By FOX 26 Digital
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Officials were called out to a fire Thursday morning at a recycling plant in...

fox26houston.com

16 units damaged in Houston apartment fire: HFD

HOUSTON - Sixteen units were damaged in a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston on Monday morning, fire officials say. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. on Richmond Avenue near Woodchase Drive. Fire officials say the fire began in a unit and then spread to the attic. A civilian...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

8 units destroyed from fire at southeast Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Officials were called out to southeast Houston overnight Sunday after an apartment complex caught fire. It's unclear what caused the fire, as of this writing, but firefighters were called around 12:15 a.m. to the 11900 block of Martin Luther King. Initial reports were people might be trapped in the apartment, so the alarm call was upgraded.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Child dies after being left in vehicle for several hours, HCSO says

HOUSTON - A child was found inside a vehicle believed to have been left for several hours in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office. Precinct 3 units were dispatched to the 13700 block of Blair Hill Ln. on Monday afternoon. The child, believed to be 5 years old,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HCSO: Man shot in back in north Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting in the north part of the county. They say a man was shot in the back. Deputies said that the shooting may have happened at Parker Road and the Eastex Freeway around 2 a.m. Monday morning. The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston officials release photo of suspect vehicle in hit and run

HOUSTON - Police are still searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run in northeast Houston on April 26, 2022. Around 6:30 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing the main lanes near the 7400 block of Ley Road near East Houston. As they were walking, they were struck by a vehicle only described as a gray Jeep Patriot.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How wildfires get their names

BOISE, Idaho - Sheep Fire, Haywire Fire, Pipeline Fire and Bird Fire are all names of wildfires burning in the Southwest in June 2022, to name a few. But how do wildfires get their (sometimes unusual) names?. Unlike hurricanes and tropical storms, whose storm names are determined by a central...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot while driving crashes into tree, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A woman crashed into a tree after being shot Sunday, Houston police said. The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Redfern Drive. The woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition. An investigation into the shooting is underway.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man accused of groping lifeguard at Houston water park

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is facing indecent assault charges for groping a female lifeguard at a local water park, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Kenneth Kirkpatrick, 59, was arrested Friday at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on North Freeway following the assault accusation. He was booked into the...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE CRITICAL IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON THE GRAND PARKWAY

UPDATE-IT HAS BEEN DETERMINED THAT THE WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS INTOXICATED. Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac has transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. The driver of the Cadillac who was from California said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. It was not believed that he was impaired but that will be investigated. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

