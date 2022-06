WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County commissioners have filed a lawsuit against the private park that was the scene of a double homicide last month. More than 1,000 people were at Larry Mitchell Ball Park for an 80s vs. 90s-themed party on May 29, That's when 17-year-old William Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn of Wrightsville were shot and killed during the party.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO