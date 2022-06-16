ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Riverdale Actor Allegedly Planned to Kill Justin Trudeau After Murdering His Mother

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Grantham, a Canadian actor who appeared in Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother in March, but new details reveal he allegedly planned to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well. Grantham's hearing began on Monday in the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Perry
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Actor#Violent Crime#Canadian#Cbc News#Simon Fraser University#Complex Canada
