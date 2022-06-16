ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

After Buffalo and Uvalde, 1 in 4 Alabama GOP runoff voters less likely to support stricter gun control laws

By Lee Hedgepeth
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZqIc_0gCzknPf00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A newly released poll provides some insight into GOP primary voters’ views on gun control in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

An Emerson College/The Hill poll of 1,000 very likely Republican runoff voters in Alabama showed that 24.7% of respondents said they were “less likely to support stricter gun control laws” because of the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings.

A smaller number, 19.8%, said they were more likely to support stricter gun laws.

A majority of those polled, 55.5%, said that the shootings did not change their opinion on gun control laws.

Responses to the question varied significantly based on factors like gender and where the person surveyed lives.

Women surveyed were more likely to support stricter gun laws in the wake of Buffalo and Uvalde than men. Urban voters were also more likely to support stricter laws after the tragedy compared to suburban and rural voters.

The poll also asked GOP runoff voters whether they would support a law “which would require a person to obtain a police permit before he or she could buy a gun.”

A plurality of respondents, 48.1%, said they would oppose such a law, while 28.5% said they would support it. 23.4% of respondents said they were unsure or had no opinion.

The poll was conducted June 12-13 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points. Because the poll surveyed only very likely Republican runoff voters, the results do not reflect the opinions of Alabama voters as a whole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Muscogee County voters set to go back to polls Tuesday to decide runoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday is runoff Election Day in Georgia. For Muscogee County voters, it creates some interesting scenarios that could be confusing. WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams talked to Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren about some of the Democratic-Republican ballot situations. Here’s the most simple way to put this. […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Birmingham, AL
FOX Carolina

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s primary runoff races in Georgia

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open in Georgia on Tuesday, June 21, for the Primary Runoff races. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Here is a look at the races and the candidates participating. LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR. DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE. The race for the Democratic nominee...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Gun Control Laws#Gun Laws#Gop#Emerson College#Hill#Republican
WABE

Georgia Democrats look to settle statewide races in Tuesday runoffs

Democrats on Tuesday are settling multiple statewide races and congressional primaries, including three races where Stacey Abrams has endorsed other members of her party that she wants on the ticket as she runs for governor. There are three Republican congressional runoffs, including two in heavily Republican districts. Two Democratic congressional runoffs feature a frontrunner who lost to a Republican in 2020 but wants another shot. Finally, there are 11 state legislative runoffs, including one Republican incumbent and one Democratic incumbent in the state House who failed to win majorities in the May 24 primary.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
alabamanews.net

Black Women Face Off in Democratic Runoff for Governor

The primary runoff election is only days away. Today — we preview the Democratic race for governor. Both candidates in the race — are African-American women. One wants to reconstruct Alabama — while the other wants to build Dr. King’s Beloved Community. Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy