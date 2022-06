DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston will host a Firearm Safety Fair “with the goal of engaging the community in gun safety and violence prevention,” she said. The event, which will be held June 25 at Gresham Park Recreation Center located at 3113 Gresham Road in Decatur, is free and open to the public. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is being held during National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

DECATUR, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO