Saint Louis, MO

Company gives a platform for young people to be heard

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Better Family Life is putting on an event to give those...

fox2now.com

FOX2Now

Why does caregiver anger occur?

ST. LOUIS – Caregivers sometimes get angry. They hit a wall, lose their composure, and verbally lash out at the very person they’re supposed to be caring for. It can be scary when it happens and the guilt is intense. Director of Memory Care at Clarendale Senior Living...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Money Matters Monday with Belger Financial Group

ST. LOUIS – Knowing when and how to consider a Roth conversion is all about the questions answered. Let the Belger Financial Group offer the education and opportunity to learn. Greg Belger will take a real look at where money is invested and how it can better work for you. The group’s goal is to get to a solid and worry-free retirement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Why settle your family law case?

ST. LOUIS – There are three things that any family law case can cost a person – time, money, and stress. Owner Mark Haefner broke down how each of these factors would help a divorcing couple know it’s time to settle versus go to trial. Haefner Law Office offers flat rate pricing on divorce and said settling means the divorce can get done in about 45 days, rather than the trials which can take up to two years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs: $50 gift card for $25

ST. LOUIS – The proof is in the breading. Goodcents Subs are made with freshly baked bread and they also are known for their gooey soft cookies. Be our guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at one of their seven area locations. These will go fast. Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Father and daughter doctors perform heart surgery together

ST. LOUIS — Even more than scalpels and forceps, the most important tools for a surgeon are the hands. And in the operating room, four hands are better than two. Dr. Sophia Roberts is a second-year Washington University resident, training to become a cardiothoracic surgeon. Less than 5% of heart surgeons are women but making this even more unique, is that the doctor she assisted recently is her dad.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

iKarateclub.com teaches self-defense while dressing up

ST. LOUIS – Owner of iKarateclub.com Ali Moseia is all dressed up. Moseia shared how to defend against attacks when in a suit and tie or dress-wearing heels. There are still strikes and blocks that do protect our six even when we are dressed to the nines. Visit iKarateclub.com...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

East St. Louis Celebrates 618 Day and Juneteenth

The City of East St. Louis is celebrating 618 Day and Juneteenth this weekend. North St. Louis group observes Juneteenth through …. City Museum welcomes dads with free admission on …. Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis. Group rallies for Juneteenth and cleans up MLK Drive. See...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Clare Marie Kuebler crowned Miss Missouri 2022

Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Construction begins on tiny homes for veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The first wall frames went up Thursday for a future tiny home community for homeless veterans in St. Louis. The Veterans Community Project is set in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood in north St. Louis. It’s a four-acre site on Aldine Avenue west of North Ground. The Kansas-City based organization said this is a step towards a better future for veterans who find themselves in need of a home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

June 28, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is June 28th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

'Put down the guns, pick up your sons' in St. Louis

Hundreds gathered in East St. Louis on Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence. ‘Put down the guns, pick up your sons’ in St. Louis. 4 victims ID’d in St. Louis County home explosion. High Ridge firefighter injured battling Jefferson …. 2 charged in fatal house explosion...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

