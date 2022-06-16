( STACKER ) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Alabama are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Alabama in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#40. West Virginia

– Moved from Alabama to West Virginia in 2019: 245

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 421

— #18 most common destination from West Virginia

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#39. Connecticut

– Moved from Alabama to Connecticut in 2019: 248

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Alabama in 2019: 705

— #29 most common destination from Connecticut

Canva

#38. Alaska

– Moved from Alabama to Alaska in 2019: 260

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Alabama in 2019: 1,105

— #15 most common destination from Alaska

tochichi//Wikicommons

#37. South Dakota

– Moved from Alabama to South Dakota in 2019: 339

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Alabama in 2019: 0

— #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#36. New Jersey

– Moved from Alabama to New Jersey in 2019: 357

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Alabama in 2019: 599

— #32 most common destination from New Jersey

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. New Hampshire

– Moved from Alabama to New Hampshire in 2019: 379

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Alabama in 2019: 176

— #29 most common destination from New Hampshire

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#34. Montana

– Moved from Alabama to Montana in 2019: 400

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Alabama in 2019: 151

— #33 most common destination from Montana

Canva

#33. Minnesota

– Moved from Alabama to Minnesota in 2019: 433

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Alabama in 2019: 41

— #46 most common destination from Minnesota

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#32. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Alabama to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 462

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Alabama in 2019: 248

— #27 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Canva

#31. Hawaii

– Moved from Alabama to Hawaii in 2019: 502

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Alabama in 2019: 668

— #24 most common destination from Hawaii

Canva

#30. Arkansas

– Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Alabama in 2019: 813

— #20 most common destination from Arkansas

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wisconsin

– Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Alabama in 2019: 1,307

— #21 most common destination from Wisconsin

Pixabay

#28. New Mexico

– Moved from Alabama to New Mexico in 2019: 751

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Alabama in 2019: 53

— #44 most common destination from New Mexico

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

– Moved from Alabama to Nebraska in 2019: 812

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Alabama in 2019: 386

— #25 most common destination from Nebraska

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#26. New York

– Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Alabama in 2019: 1,996

— #34 most common destination from New York

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#25. South Carolina

– Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 2,448

— #13 most common destination from South Carolina

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kansas

– Moved from Alabama to Kansas in 2019: 1,021

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Alabama in 2019: 1,212

— #18 most common destination from Kansas

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Utah

– Moved from Alabama to Utah in 2019: 1,027

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Alabama in 2019: 2,083

— #11 most common destination from Utah

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#22. Washington

– Moved from Alabama to Washington in 2019: 1,060

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Alabama in 2019: 1,883

— #28 most common destination from Washington

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Massachusetts

– Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Alabama in 2019: 1,452

— #26 most common destination from Massachusetts

Canva

#20. Ohio

– Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Alabama in 2019: 2,364

— #21 most common destination from Ohio

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#19. Wyoming

– Moved from Alabama to Wyoming in 2019: 1,227

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Alabama in 2019: 0

— #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Indiana

– Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451

— #11 most common destination from Indiana

Famartin // Wikicommons

#17. Maryland

– Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Alabama in 2019: 808

— #33 most common destination from Maryland

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Illinois

– Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962

— #28 most common destination from Illinois

DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Arizona

– Moved from Alabama to Arizona in 2019: 1,750

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Alabama in 2019: 904

— #36 most common destination from Arizona

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#14. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336

— #23 most common destination from Pennsylvania

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#13. Michigan

– Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Alabama in 2019: 1,893

— #20 most common destination from Michigan

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#12. Missouri

– Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864

— #32 most common destination from Missouri

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#11. Louisiana

– Moved from Alabama to Louisiana in 2019: 2,567

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,789

— #7 most common destination from Louisiana

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#10. California

– Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310

— 3.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Alabama in 2019: 3,690

— #36 most common destination from California

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

– Moved from Alabama to Colorado in 2019: 3,422

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Alabama in 2019: 2,042

— #32 most common destination from Colorado

Canva

#8. Mississippi

– Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512

— 3.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377

— #6 most common destination from Mississippi

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#7. Virginia

– Moved from Alabama to Virginia in 2019: 4,028

— 4.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 2,876

— #23 most common destination from Virginia

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#6. Kentucky

– Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390

— 4.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500

— #16 most common destination from Kentucky

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#5. North Carolina

– Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697

— 4.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597

— #19 most common destination from North Carolina

Imilious // Wikicommons

#4. Tennessee

– Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

— 6.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

— #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Texas

– Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

— 8.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

— #20 most common destination from Texas

Canva

#2. Georgia

– Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169

— 14.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993

— #6 most common destination from Georgia

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

– Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153

— 15.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519

— #10 most common destination from Florida

