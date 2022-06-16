ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Alabama are moving to most

( STACKER ) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Alabama are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Alabama in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0gCzkGTo00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#40. West Virginia

– Moved from Alabama to West Virginia in 2019: 245
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from West Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 421
— #18 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0gCzkGTo00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#39. Connecticut

– Moved from Alabama to Connecticut in 2019: 248
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Connecticut to Alabama in 2019: 705
— #29 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0gCzkGTo00
Canva

#38. Alaska

– Moved from Alabama to Alaska in 2019: 260
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to Alabama in 2019: 1,105
— #15 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0gCzkGTo00
tochichi//Wikicommons
#37. South Dakota

– Moved from Alabama to South Dakota in 2019: 339
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Dakota to Alabama in 2019: 0
— #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0gCzkGTo00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#36. New Jersey

– Moved from Alabama to New Jersey in 2019: 357
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to Alabama in 2019: 599
— #32 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0gCzkGTo00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. New Hampshire

– Moved from Alabama to New Hampshire in 2019: 379
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Hampshire to Alabama in 2019: 176
— #29 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0gCzkGTo00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#34. Montana

– Moved from Alabama to Montana in 2019: 400
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to Alabama in 2019: 151
— #33 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0gCzkGTo00
Canva

#33. Minnesota

– Moved from Alabama to Minnesota in 2019: 433
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Alabama in 2019: 41
— #46 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0gCzkGTo00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#32. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Alabama to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 462
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Alabama in 2019: 248
— #27 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0gCzkGTo00
Canva

#31. Hawaii

– Moved from Alabama to Hawaii in 2019: 502
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to Alabama in 2019: 668
— #24 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0gCzkGTo00
Canva

#30. Arkansas

– Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Alabama in 2019: 813
— #20 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0gCzkGTo00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wisconsin

– Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Alabama in 2019: 1,307
— #21 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0gCzkGTo00
Pixabay

#28. New Mexico

– Moved from Alabama to New Mexico in 2019: 751
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Mexico to Alabama in 2019: 53
— #44 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0gCzkGTo00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

– Moved from Alabama to Nebraska in 2019: 812
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Alabama in 2019: 386
— #25 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0gCzkGTo00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#26. New York

– Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Alabama in 2019: 1,996
— #34 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0gCzkGTo00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#25. South Carolina

– Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 2,448
— #13 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0gCzkGTo00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kansas

– Moved from Alabama to Kansas in 2019: 1,021
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Alabama in 2019: 1,212
— #18 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0gCzkGTo00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Utah

– Moved from Alabama to Utah in 2019: 1,027
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Alabama in 2019: 2,083
— #11 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0gCzkGTo00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#22. Washington

– Moved from Alabama to Washington in 2019: 1,060
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Alabama in 2019: 1,883
— #28 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0gCzkGTo00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Massachusetts

– Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Alabama in 2019: 1,452
— #26 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0gCzkGTo00
Canva

#20. Ohio

– Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Alabama in 2019: 2,364
— #21 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0gCzkGTo00
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#19. Wyoming

– Moved from Alabama to Wyoming in 2019: 1,227
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to Alabama in 2019: 0
— #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0gCzkGTo00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Indiana

– Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481
— 1.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451
— #11 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0gCzkGTo00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#17. Maryland

– Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to Alabama in 2019: 808
— #33 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0gCzkGTo00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Illinois

– Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962
— #28 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0gCzkGTo00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Arizona

– Moved from Alabama to Arizona in 2019: 1,750
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Alabama in 2019: 904
— #36 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0gCzkGTo00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#14. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336
— #23 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0gCzkGTo00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#13. Michigan

– Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997
— 2.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Alabama in 2019: 1,893
— #20 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0gCzkGTo00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#12. Missouri

– Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864
— #32 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0gCzkGTo00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#11. Louisiana

– Moved from Alabama to Louisiana in 2019: 2,567
— 2.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,789
— #7 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0gCzkGTo00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#10. California

– Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310
— 3.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Alabama in 2019: 3,690
— #36 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0gCzkGTo00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

– Moved from Alabama to Colorado in 2019: 3,422
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Alabama in 2019: 2,042
— #32 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0gCzkGTo00
Canva
#8. Mississippi

– Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512
— 3.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377
— #6 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0gCzkGTo00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#7. Virginia

– Moved from Alabama to Virginia in 2019: 4,028
— 4.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 2,876
— #23 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0gCzkGTo00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#6. Kentucky

– Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390
— 4.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500
— #16 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0gCzkGTo00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#5. North Carolina

– Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697
— 4.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597
— #19 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0gCzkGTo00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#4. Tennessee

– Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294
— 6.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970
— #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0gCzkGTo00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Texas

– Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791
— 8.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405
— #20 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0gCzkGTo00
Canva

#2. Georgia

– Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169
— 14.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993
— #6 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0gCzkGTo00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

– Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153
— 15.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519
— #10 most common destination from Florida

WKRG News 5

