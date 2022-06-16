ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta Bend, MO

Malta Bend man charged with murder dies at Fulton Reception & Diagnostic Center

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

A Saline County man being held at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center on a murder charge has died. Officials at the center confirm Wayne Hrabe, 47, of Malta Bend, died there on Wednesday. An...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Saturday at about 11:25 pm. 18-year-old Kiley S Singer was arrested on the warrant for alleged failure to appear on an alleged no seat belt charge. She posted bond and was released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, MO
City
Malta Bend, MO
City
Slater, MO
Saline County, MO
Crime & Safety
Fulton, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saline County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Two women seriously injured in Benton County crash south of Warsaw

Two women are seriously injured when one turns into the path of the other while driving in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tammy Rash, 58, of Clever, was driving on Highway 65, Saturday morning, about eight miles south of Warsaw, when she attempted a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming car, causing both cars to collide.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Cowgill resident injured in crash on I-35; accused of DWI

A Cowgill resident was hurt Saturday morning in north Kansas City when the sports utility vehicle she was driving struck an Interstate 35 guard rail and overturned. Twenty-year-old Lillian Jeffers was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened on southbound I-35 at Chouteau Trafficway as...
COWGILL, MO
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man leads five law-enforcement agencies on 40-mile chase

A Sedalia man is arrested after a three-county chase that spanned almost 40 miles. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with Sedalia Police, early Saturday morning, to investigate a vehicle theft in the 600 block of east 14th Street. When authorities located the vehicle, the driver, Paul Ramos, 43, sped off.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Young
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One woman dies & two are seriously injured in Randolph County crash

One person dies and two are seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Loretta Harmon, 77, of Salisbury, was driving on Highway 24 Friday afternoon just west of Huntsville when she crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV. The patrol says the impact caused the SUV to run off the road and overturn.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man arrested in Las Vegas indicted for 2020 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County grand jury indicted a Columbia man arrested last month in Las Vegas for a 2020 killing. The grand jury indicted Maurice Banks Jr. on Friday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to make his first circuit court appearance with Judge Kevin Crane on June 27.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Diagnostic#Violent Crime#The Fulton Reception
kjluradio.com

Warrensburg man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash near Versailles

A Warrensburg man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Sagan Guillory, 25, of Warrensburg, was riding his bike on Route W Sunday afternoon, just south of Versailles, when he lost control in a curve. Guillory’s motorcycle ran off the road and overturned.
VERSAILLES, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Two hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Benton County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 65, a few miles south of Warsaw. Investigators say 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever, Mo., was turning onto U.S. 65 from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, Mo., hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fayette man sentenced for fatally shooting his 15-year-old son

A Howard County man is sentenced for the accidental shooting death of his 15-year-old son. Eddie Valencia of Fayette was sentenced Wednesday to five years supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces five years in prison. Valencia previously pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter.
FAYETTE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjluradio.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials cause $5,000 worth of damage to Columbia home

Improperly discarded smoking materials start a fire at a home about a mile and a half west of Columbia’s downtown. Firefighters were called Saturday around 2 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Bittersweet Court. By the time crews arrived, moderate smoke conditions were coming from the rear of a one-story home on a walkout basement. Firefighters were able to quickly isolate the fire to a basement family room.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE

Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy