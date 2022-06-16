ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Gumbo’s on the Square brings the bayou to downtown Georgetown

By Hunter Terrell
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gumbo’s on the Square has been serving the rich flavors of Louisiana to the Austin area for 28 years—although its name, location and ownership have changed during that time. Michael and Yoli Amr opened the original Gumbo’s location in May 1994 in a strip mall that, at...

kolomkobir.com

Where to Vacation in Texas Now

Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate is a throwback to Gatsby-esque glamour. Ken Fulk, for those who don’t know the name, is the guy who turned a former S&M leather factory in San Francisco into his design studio. He created a bohemian Manhattan terrace for Gigi Hadid, designed an art deco Miami hotel for Pharrell Williams, and once co-hosted a Dallas party with Brian Bolke, casting shirtless men in safety vests and hard hats (branded with his name) as crystal-goblet-carrying cocktail waiters. He’s as colorful and theatrical as his layered, patterned interiors. And he was the perfect choice to put the “Great” back in the Gatsby-esque mansion known as the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Waffle House coming to Kyle

The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the construction of a new Waffle House at 5767 Kyle Parkway, Kyle, at a meeting June 14. Waffle House specializes in waffles and a variety of breakfast plates that are served all day. The menu also features lunch and dinner items such as burgers, sandwiches and more.
KYLE, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
flyfishings.art

Camping World San Marcos Tx

Camping World San Marcos Tx. Beat any deal offer available at participating camping world rv sales or freedomroads dealer only. Big tex trailer world inc. Camping near san marcos, tx. Leisure resort rv park & campground is located on the san marcos river in fentress, texas. I would like to receive offers and promotional marketing text messages from camping world!
SAN MARCOS, TX
BoardingArea

My Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Travel Day (With A Happy Ending)

Typically, our travels are pretty straightforward. We fly from home to where we want to go, and back home again. For one particular trip that happened a couple of years ago, as it turned out, I needed to be in Washington D.C. for the weekend to attend Frequent Traveler University. From there I would fly to Austin and meet up with Sharon, who would be flying there direct from Orlando. From there we were due to visit Schlitterbahn, our favorite Candlewood Suites and some of our favorite restaurants in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown Animal Shelter closes due to staffing shortage

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown Animal Shelter is closed for two days due to staffing shortages. It was closed Sunday, June 19, and remains closed Monday, June 20. The shelter anticipates returning to its normal schedule beginning Tuesday, June 21. In the meantime, Georgetown Animal Shelter asks that if anyone...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Farmshare Austin hosts 'Tomato You-Pick'

Farmshare Austin is a 10-acre organic farm where you can pick tomatoes with help from Farmshare farmers and students! Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow tells us more.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City pushes ahead on takeover of Austin airport's South Terminal

Austin will move ahead with a lawsuit aimed at acquiring Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's South Terminal to clear the way for a long-term expansion of the travel hub. Eminent domain proceedings approved by City Council on June 16 seek to take over the South Terminal property from its owner, LoneStar Airport Holdings. As part of the city aviation department's Airport Expansion and Development Program, the 10-gate facility currently home to Frontier and Allegiant airlines would be shuttered years after it first opened to clear the way for other airport improvements.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

San Marcos holding fireworks show, children's costume contest for July 4

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos is holding the 42nd annual SummerFest on Monday, July 4. SummerFest fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. The city says the best view of the show includes parking location at the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, San Marcos City Hall and Bobcat Stadium.
SAN MARCOS, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Sleep in a Cabin on a Cliff in the TX Hill Country at the Retreat on the Hill

Situated on the tallest hilltop in the area, the Retreat on the Hill offers a luxury glamping experience with incredible views of the TX Hill Country. The Glampominium, as it’s referred to, features several unique suites that are as Instagram-worthy as they are luxurious, including a cabin on a cliff! Furnished with all the usual accommodations, such as air conditioning, private bathrooms, and Wi-Fi, the suites also include lavish amenities and unparalleled views of Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls. Austin TX is also conveniently located just an hour away, whether you want to stop on your way in, on your way home, or at some point during your stay at this unbelievable cabin on a cliff, there are so many things to do!
TEXAS STATE
