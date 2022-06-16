ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Is This the Next-Generation Nissan Leaf EV?

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nissan unveiled a gaggle of EV concepts last year, most of our focus turned to the nifty pickup truck that headlined the group. But amidst the futuristic fracas was one show car dubbed the Chill-Out concept. Sharing its CMF-EV architecture and dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with the upcoming Nissan Ariya SUV,...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Blast From the Past (Recession): A Jeep Wrangler EV!

Isn't it strange how new ideas are never truly new? Once upon a time, somewhere and somehow, someone probably worked up some rudimentary version of a similar concept, and for whatever reason, it just didn't stick. Or maybe it did, but in a foundational (but often forgotten) way that paved the path for the future. Case in point: Stellantis has its eyes set on EVs, and its plans include a Jeep Wrangler EV. But, nearly fifteen years ago, Chrysler (the parent of Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep at the time) had its eyes on an eerily similar prize? Among a bevy of EVs and extended-range electric concept vehicles it paraded out at the 2009 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, all intended to drag Chrysler into the electric age, was this 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited EV. Actually, it was an extended-range hybrid electric vehicle (EREV), but there was a full-electric version.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator First Test: Classic Truck Up Top, EV Party Underneath

Ever since we encountered this Avalanche Gray vintage Ford F-100 pickup last year, we begged the automaker to let us test it. Well, we finally managed to get on the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator's dance card—and with permission to record official acceleration and braking numbers. What Is the F-100...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2011-2016 LML Duramax Diesel Engine Facts You Need to Know

Duramax. It's a name that truck enthusiasts instantly associate with Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty pickups and as a direct rival to Ford's Power Stroke and Ram's Cummins diesels. The 6.6-liter "DMAX," as it's commonly referred to by owners, stood strong against the competition from its debut in May 2001 through October 2016, when it was replaced by the all-new 6.6-liter Duramax L5P. During those 15 years, DMAX Ltd. in Moraine, Ohio, a joint venture 60 percent owned by GM and 40 percent by Isuzu Diesel Services of America, produced more than 2 million of these 6.6-liter turbodiesels that were placed under the hoods of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500/3500 HDs.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Top 10 Greatest American Cars of All Time

In honor of Independence Day, we're bringing back this 2015 story on the greatest American cars of all time. Did your favorite make the list?. America may not have invented the automobile. That honor goes to German engineer Karl Benz and his Patent Motorwagen of 1886. But America quickly made the automobile its own. By 1904 the United States led the world in automobile sales and production, and by 1913 80 percent of all the cars made in the world were made right here. American automakers — there were 253 of them active in 1908 alone — were pioneering new technologies and new vehicles at an astonishing rate.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy Cars#Compact Cars#Nissan Leaf#Vehicles#Cmf Ev#European
MotorTrend Magazine

A Full-Size Jeep Cherokee SJ Built for the Rocks

Full size Jeeps (FSJs) like this 1977 Jeep Cherokee have always had a cult following, and that's for many reasons. These vehicles came from the factory with stout drivetrain parts—often a V-8 or potent inline-six engine, as well as solid axles, a ladder frame, spacious interiors, and more. These FSJ rigs are kinda midsize by today's standards, relative to modern full-size trucks. Being larger than most open-topped Jeeps, like CJs and many Wranglers, but smaller than most modern SUVs and full-size trucks puts them in about the perfect size category for a great trail rig. There's space for your gear and family, but the rig will still fit on tight trails without rounding-off the corners. This Jeep Cherokee SJ is owned by Shayne Wardle from Bull Head City, Arizona, and it has many beneficial factory features and a whole slew of aftermarket and custom upgrades that make it perfect for most any rockcrawling trail. Shayne got the Jeep from his dad with stock drivetrain, a Superlift Suspension, and a set of 35-inch tires and has slowly made it his own with a ton of hand-fabricated detail. Check out the end result.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Wheel Pros acquires Transamerican Auto Parts

Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP) of Compton, California, and its brands have been acquired by Wheel Pros of Greenwood Village, Colorado. The sale price—net of cash, debt, and other costs—is estimated at $50 million. TAP, open since 1961, is best known in the off-road space for the 4 Wheel Parts Performance Center stores and extensive catalog of parts. TAP also owns Smittybilt, Pro Comp, 4 Wheel Drive Hardware, G2 Axle and Gear, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, and more, making them one of the largest companies in the off-road aftermarket space. Wheel Pros was founded in 1994 with the objective of distributing aftermarket wheels, including American Racing, KMC, Fuel, American Force, Black Rhino as well as Gorilla Automotive Products and Ready Lift suspension. This acquisition from Wheel Pros is backed by Clear Lake Capital Group, an investment firm founded in 2006, operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies from their headquarters in Santa Monica, California.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
MotorTrend Magazine

This GMC Jimmy Casa Grande Is a Vintage SUV Camper With Big Style

Before the modern concept of overlanding was a twinkle in a roof-top tent manufacturer's eye, plenty of folks threw a tent into the back of an old Jeep CJ and headed for the hills to do a little hunting, camping, fishing, or all three. But folks are always looking for a way to make that experience a little more civilized. That's why, even in the proto-SUV era, upfitters have been exploring camper shells, chassis-mount jobs, and even six-wheelers to bring a little of home out with you on the trail. At the height of this trend, GM got involved with the Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet and the subject of this auction listing, a GMC Jimmy Casa Grande.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor First Drive: All Hail the Queen

You play chess? Good, because then you know the most powerful piece on the board, the one with all the moves, is the queen—not the king. This admittedly forced chess metaphor serves another purpose. Since Ford resuscitated the Bronco, Dearborn and Jeep are now locked in a fierce battle for off-road SUV supremacy. Between the various trims on offer, we almost have enough "pieces" to field a chess game; according to each model's website at the time of this writing, buyers have eight Broncos and 12 Wranglers to choose from. With the launch of the new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, not only has FoMoCo significantly expanded the Raptor family, it's also officially rolled out its biggest weapon to date in this fight. We've admired and loved the F-150 Raptor since its debut nearly 15 years ago. Does the Raptor formula work on an SUV? Or, sticking with chess, are we talking about a new queen? Keep reading.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
MotorTrend Magazine

Why the 2023 Acura Integra's Exhausts Are Shaped Like Curly Fries

If you were to find yourself beneath a new 2023 Acura Integra—or the mechanically related Honda Civic Si—we sure hope it's not because you were just run over. In that case, you might have more pressing things to worry about than the odd routing of the dual exhausts under the back bumper. But, hey, pretend you're on the ground, under an Acura or a Honda, wondering why there are pipes aft of the exhaust outlets shapes like curly fries. We were similarly curious (having put ourselves on the ground, under an Acura Integra, on purpose) and did some digging with Acura for answers.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Must-Have Ford Bronco Parts and Accessories from the Ford Performance Catalog

The Ford Bronco is the new Jeep Wrangler in that there is tremendous parts, products, and accessory availability feeding owners' ravenous appetite for customization. From 2021-2022 Ford Bronco-specific products to general applications that cross over to the Bronco, the aftermarket is in love with the Bucking Bronco. Ford Performance, the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy