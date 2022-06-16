Is This the Next-Generation Nissan Leaf EV?

Full size Jeeps (FSJs) like this 1977 Jeep Cherokee have always had a cult following, and that's for many reasons. These vehicles came from the factory with stout drivetrain parts—often a V-8 or potent inline-six engine, as well as solid axles, a ladder frame, spacious interiors, and more. These FSJ rigs are kinda midsize by today's standards, relative to modern full-size trucks. Being larger than most open-topped Jeeps, like CJs and many Wranglers, but smaller than most modern SUVs and full-size trucks puts them in about the perfect size category for a great trail rig. There's space for your gear and family, but the rig will still fit on tight trails without rounding-off the corners. This Jeep Cherokee SJ is owned by Shayne Wardle from Bull Head City, Arizona, and it has many beneficial factory features and a whole slew of aftermarket and custom upgrades that make it perfect for most any rockcrawling trail. Shayne got the Jeep from his dad with stock drivetrain, a Superlift Suspension, and a set of 35-inch tires and has slowly made it his own with a ton of hand-fabricated detail. Check out the end result.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO