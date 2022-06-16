Is This the Next-Generation Nissan Leaf EV?

Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP) of Compton, California, and its brands have been acquired by Wheel Pros of Greenwood Village, Colorado. The sale price—net of cash, debt, and other costs—is estimated at $50 million. TAP, open since 1961, is best known in the off-road space for the 4 Wheel Parts Performance Center stores and extensive catalog of parts. TAP also owns Smittybilt, Pro Comp, 4 Wheel Drive Hardware, G2 Axle and Gear, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, and more, making them one of the largest companies in the off-road aftermarket space. Wheel Pros was founded in 1994 with the objective of distributing aftermarket wheels, including American Racing, KMC, Fuel, American Force, Black Rhino as well as Gorilla Automotive Products and Ready Lift suspension. This acquisition from Wheel Pros is backed by Clear Lake Capital Group, an investment firm founded in 2006, operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies from their headquarters in Santa Monica, California.
