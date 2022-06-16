ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Nearly 100 Vietnam Veterans gather for special reunion in Tulsa

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — More than 80 Vietnam veterans visited Tulsa this week for the Hill 4-11 Reunion.

Like many events over the last few years, the 2021 reunion was postponed by COVID. This group of veterans normally meets up in a different city every two years, however, it’s been three since they last saw each other.

The reunions began in 1984.

Vietnam Veteran Reunion in Tulsa

Most of the veterans at the reunion belonged to four companies that fought at some point at what is known as “Hill 4-11″ in the Vietnam War in the late 60s. Most of the men were in their late teens to early 20s when they fought, however their memories from that time are still intact 50 years later.

While these servicemen spend some of their time rehashing war stories, there’s much more to this reunion. They told FOX23 this is an opportunity to catch up on the rest of their lives and reconnect with men they may not have seen in years. Overall, it’s a happy time.

“In our own way, we’re one big family,” said Veteran Mike McQueen.

Vietnam Veteran Reunion in Tulsa

On Saturday, there is a service to remember the soldiers who fought at Hill 4-11 and made the ultimate sacrifice. To learn more about these soldiers, click here.

