ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulbert, OK

Green Country power company issues peak alert, high temperatures to blame

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJ50e_0gCzjrjY00
Green Country power company issues peak alert, high temperatures to blame (File art/Stock art)

HULBERT, Okla. — The Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) issued a peak alert for its members for June 16 and 17 due to unseasonably high temperatures.

LREC serves approximately 1,130 square miles which includes parts of Adair, Cherokee, Mayes Muskogee, Rogers, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties and their main office is in Hulbert, Okla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMQwL_0gCzjrjY00
LREC service area. Courtesy LERC.

>>>MORE: Tulsa police warn of scam on social media targeting children.

LREC said asked members to safely conserve electricity as the three-tiered system of electric cooperatives continues to do everything possible to meet members’ energy needs.

They said during the severe winter storm in Feb. 2021, members were asked to conserve energy through that energy peak event, and the system served by Associated experienced no service interruptions.

LREC said their power supplier, Associated Electric Cooperative, notified them that energy supplies may be tight on June 16 and June 17, and that member systems can help make a difference by conserving energy on those two days during peak hours, which are from 2 – 8 p.m.

They said the conservation appeal was triggered by an unseasonably hot weather pattern as well as unplanned outages at three associated generating units and projections of declining wind power for Thursday and Friday.

Here are some of their tips to conserve energy:

— Raise thermostats a few degrees, especially during the hours of 2 – 8 p.m. For example, if a normal setting for your home is 75°, raise it to 78°.

— Limit the use of large appliances, such as ovens/cook stoves, electric hot water heaters, and washers/dryers. Please refrain from using these appliances from 2 – 8 p.m.

— Use toasters, microwaves, and other smaller appliances or grill outdoors to make your meals.

— Unplug/turn off unused/unnecessary electronics, chargers, and lights.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Construction temporarily closes ramps on I-44 in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said Interstate 44 ramps from State Highway 51 are closed Monday through June 27. ODOT said the off-ramps from eastbound and westbound directions of SH-51 that allow drivers to access I-44 westbound will be closed beginning Monday, as part of a bridge maintenance project.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Taxpayers foot the bill to demolish vacant and burned home in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Earlier this month, FOX23 told you about a mystery surrounding a house fire in south Tulsa. Neighbors have been complaining about the vacant, burned home, saying it’s an unsafe eyesore. However, crews with the City of Tulsa have begun demolishing the home, months after it burned.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
City
Hulbert, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Adair, OK
Wagoner, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Industry
KRMG

ODOT closes ramps near I-44, BA Expressway for bridge maintenance

TULSA, Okla. — Starting today, several ramps near the I-44 and Broken Arrow Expressway will be closed as Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews begin bridge maintenance. Two lanes of traffic will be open along this interchange, and the ramp closures are expected to last one week. “We had to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa facilities closed for Juneteenth holiday

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa announced closures Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. City Hall, Municipal Court and other city of Tulsa facilities are closed Monday, June 20, for Juneteenth. Public safety and mission critical operations will remain open as normal. The city said residents who need assistance...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Discovery Lab to surpass 100,000 visitors milestone

TULSA, Okla. — Discovery Lab is set to surpass the milestone of welcoming more than 100,00 visitors since opening in January of this year. A representative from the children’s museum, now located in Gathering Place, said the Discovery Lab has already exceeded their annual admission rate when located at Owen Park.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
KRMG

Wildfire in southern New Jersey forces closure of trails, campgrounds

TRENTON, N.J. — A wildfire in southern New Jersey has scorched at least 7,200 acres as of Monday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews will continue to conduct backfiring operations throughout the day to aid in containment, according to a statement from the service posted on Facebook. The fire is 45% contained, authorities said.
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

OTA announces one of Oklahoma’s turnpike going cashless

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced the H.E. Bailey Turnpike will be going cashless starting this week. OTA said pay stations can be dangerous with people entering and exiting the flow of traffic. They decided to transition to cashless stations to keep drivers safe. The change goes into effect Jun. 21.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Tulsa Nonprofit installs free AC units

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who don’t have air conditioning. The Tulsa Weather Coalition is giving and installing AC units for free to Tulsa County residents who are eligible. With soaring temperatures, having air conditioning is even more important. “Imagine living right now at...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Power Company#Green Country#Water Heaters#Hot Weather#Lrec
KRMG

ODOT seeking public input on electric vehicle charging plan

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is hosting a virtual meeting on their electric vehicle charging plan. The virtual meeting is open to the public, and ODOT plans to present information on Oklahoma’s Electric Vehicle Plan to expand charging stations along major highways through a new federal program. ODOT...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Photo of Claremore Lake alligator released

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released a photo of an alligator found in Claremore Lake in May. The 9-foot 6-inch alligator was found in the lake, after receiving reports from people who saw it. It was euthanized. While many were upset over the euthanizing...
CLAREMORE, OK
KOCO

Pilot forced to make emergency landing on Oklahoma turnpike

A pilot is safe after he was forced to make an emergency landing on an Oklahoma turnpike. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the small aircraft took off from Seminole just after 9 a.m. Saturday before having to land just 20 minutes later on the Cimarron Turnpike near Stillwater. The...
SEMINOLE, OK
news9.com

Maintenance To Shutdown Broken Arrow Expressway Ramps At I-44

The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation will be closing the ramps from both the east and westbound Broken Arrow Expressway to the westbound I-44. They say this is part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project in the area. Westbound 44 will remain narrowed at the interchange. The ramps should reopen on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy