Green Country power company issues peak alert, high temperatures to blame (File art/Stock art)

HULBERT, Okla. — The Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) issued a peak alert for its members for June 16 and 17 due to unseasonably high temperatures.

LREC serves approximately 1,130 square miles which includes parts of Adair, Cherokee, Mayes Muskogee, Rogers, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties and their main office is in Hulbert, Okla.

LREC service area. Courtesy LERC.

LREC said asked members to safely conserve electricity as the three-tiered system of electric cooperatives continues to do everything possible to meet members’ energy needs.

They said during the severe winter storm in Feb. 2021, members were asked to conserve energy through that energy peak event, and the system served by Associated experienced no service interruptions.

LREC said their power supplier, Associated Electric Cooperative, notified them that energy supplies may be tight on June 16 and June 17, and that member systems can help make a difference by conserving energy on those two days during peak hours, which are from 2 – 8 p.m.

They said the conservation appeal was triggered by an unseasonably hot weather pattern as well as unplanned outages at three associated generating units and projections of declining wind power for Thursday and Friday.

Here are some of their tips to conserve energy:

— Raise thermostats a few degrees, especially during the hours of 2 – 8 p.m. For example, if a normal setting for your home is 75°, raise it to 78°.

— Limit the use of large appliances, such as ovens/cook stoves, electric hot water heaters, and washers/dryers. Please refrain from using these appliances from 2 – 8 p.m.

— Use toasters, microwaves, and other smaller appliances or grill outdoors to make your meals.

— Unplug/turn off unused/unnecessary electronics, chargers, and lights.

