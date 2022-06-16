North Branch school board sets budget, fees for next year

The North Branch Board of Education put the wheels in motion for its 2022-23 budget at its Thursday, June 9, meeting.

The information, which was first presented at the board’s work session held May 26, indicated projected revenues at roughly $42.6 million, with projected expenses at around $44.3 million. The school district expects to bring forward a fund balance of $12 million that would drop to $10.3 million to cover a potential deficit.

“Inflation is impacting expenditures in a number of different areas for our school district, as well as for all districts,” said Todd Tetzlaff, the school’s director of finance and human resources. “Whether it’s labor costs, benefit costs, contract costs, utility and supply costs, equipment, food and fuel – down the line, there are a lot of increases in expenditures we are working through.”

Tetzlaff explained that inflation may continue, but at this point there is no talk about more funding from the state.

“There is hope that there will be additional funds for schools to address inflationary costs, but because that is not complete yet, we cannot assume that in our budget for next year,” he said.

Several members also indicated that other elements of the budget may change quickly.

“The look in June is usually different from the look in August,” board member Kevin Bollman said. “Things can change in those couple of months. Right now it’s a projection, our ‘best guess.’ In August it becomes real. … We’ll know more in August.”

The board unanimously approved the revisions to the 2021-22 budget and the adoption of the 2022-23 budget.

At the start of the meeting, the board held a public hearing on fees charged for school sports and activities as well as its breakfast and lunch programs.

One of the changes was an increase in the weight room fee to $50 from $40. Athletes use the weight room for free when their specific sport is in session; the fee covers those using the weight room when their sports are not in session.

“Our weight room has become an active, thriving place for athletes who are not in season,” Tetzlaff said. “We have discovered that we need a little more revenue to maintain and update all of that equipment that the students are using, and we need to hire before- and after-school supervision.”

Those competing in clay targets will see their fee drop from $235 to $150, but participants now will have to pay for the shells and clays they use over the course of the season.

“We have found that the use of shells and clays differs quite a bit from participant to participant,” Tetzlaff said. “In this way, participants would pay for what they use.”

At the middle school level, the fee for fine arts – which includes Math League, Knowledge Bowl, Speech, Jazz Band and Show Choir – will rise from $95 to $100.

The family cap also will increase from $900 to $1,000; Tetzlaff said the $900 cap has been in use for many years. School board Vice Chair Sarah Grovender asked if the cap included parking or meals, and Tetzlaff said the cap included sports and activities only.

The parking fee will change from $50 per trimester to $75 per semester, which means parking for the year remains at $150.

Several classroom fees will rise, based on the cost of products used. Ceramics will rise from $5 to $10; Beginning Foods will rise from $10 to $20; Advanced Foods will rise from $20 to $30; and the yearlong ProStart fee will rise from $50 to $75.

Meal prices are at $2 for student breakfasts and $2.60 for adult breakfasts; $3 for elementary school lunches, $3.20 for secondary school lunches, and $4.40 for adult lunches.

“These are based on the inflationary cost increases we have talked about in our work sessions,” Tetzlaff said. He noted that all of the meal prices rose by 20 cents, and the milk price rose by 10 cents to 70 cents; the food prices did not increase last year.

The board unanimously approved the new fees. It also approved the district’s long-term facilities maintenance plan, which covers 10 years.

Food service contract renewed

“We advertised for bids for the food service contract as required by the state once every five years,” Tetzlaff said. He said two companies bid on the contract and recommended awarding the contract to the current supplier, Taher Inc., based in Minnetonka.

“There is a rubric used to evaluate the proposals,” Tetzlaff said. “Price has the highest value, but quality of service, nutritional and wellness participation along with the quality of product are all pieces in that rubric.”

The contract was approved unanimously.

Thiner named assistant principal at high school

During her report, Superintendent Sara Paul announced that Andrea Thiner would be the new assistant principal for the high school starting next fall.

“Andrea began her career in the science field, and she went into science teaching after that,” Paul said. “She is very into robotics, and she later stepped into administration at Moorhead.”