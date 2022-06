Celebrating Black freedom in the U.S. and honoring Los Angeles’ Black culture and community, we present you with the best Juneteenth live music events in Los Angeles! While you’re out there enjoying the festivities, and this especially goes for all non-Black folx, make sure you’re supporting Black culture in America in every way on this very special, and long overdue Nationally recognized day of triumph and beauty. Juneteenth is now a Federal Holiday! As it should be! Support your local Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth and always.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO