Last year a somewhat quiet dining and event rental spot downtown started to make major changes both to the menu items and ambience it was offering up. Top of the Market, which is housed in a 106-year-old converted freight depot that was originally part of Webster Station, has quickly become a go-to dining location thanks to the vision and work of Director John Capobianco, who was brought in by owner Sandy Mendelson in 2021 to help raise the bar on what could be done with the space and the food.

DAYTON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO