Preparations underway for Juneteenth celebration in Palm Springs

The City of Palm Springs will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday one day early with a special family-friendly celebration on Saturday, June 18 . Preparation at the Desert Highland Unity Center is underway.

“Juneteenth is an important celebration and reminder about how far we have come as a nation,” Jarvis Crawford, manager of the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center said in a news release provided to News Channel 3, continuing to say “everyone is invited!”

Visitors can join local community leaders, who will discuss the holiday's significance through educational materials at 6 p.m. June 18 at DHUC, 480 West Tramview Road.

For more information about this year’s event, contact organizer Brian Jackson at Desert Highland Unity Center at (760) 323-8271.

The event will include camel rides, food and music.

Juneteenth was declared federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

It commemorates the day in which Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, June 19, 1865, with news about the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery in the U.S.

The news came two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

