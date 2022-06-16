ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Preparations underway for Juneteenth celebration in Palm Springs

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HCRp_0gCzjRym00

The City of Palm Springs will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday one day early with a special family-friendly celebration on Saturday, June 18 . Preparation at the Desert Highland Unity Center is underway.

“Juneteenth is an important celebration and reminder about how far we have come as a nation,” Jarvis Crawford, manager of the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center said in a news release provided to News Channel 3, continuing to say “everyone is invited!”

Visitors can join local community leaders, who will discuss the holiday's significance through educational materials at 6 p.m. June 18 at DHUC, 480 West Tramview Road.

For more information about this year’s event, contact organizer Brian Jackson at Desert Highland Unity Center at (760) 323-8271.

The event will include camel rides, food and music.

WATCH: In the video below, you can see a preview of the Juneteenth holiday events in Cathedral City and Palm Springs

https://youtu.be/7bNJB1EGb-I

Juneteenth was declared federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

MORE: Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

It commemorates the day in which Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, June 19, 1865, with news about the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery in the U.S.

The news came two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Preparations underway for Juneteenth celebration in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Community observes Juneteenth in Palm Springs

Several people including Councilmember Brian Hawkins, gathered at James O. Jessie Highland Unity Center in Palm Springs to observe Juneteenth. Hawkins describing it as a way of brining families back together. "That day many blacks, you know, were reunited with their families. You know, many blacks during slavery were separated. To me it's like a The post Community observes Juneteenth in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers

Thousands of flights have been cancelled throughout the U.S. this holiday weekend. People like Eva Morales are catching flights in and out of Palm Springs International Airport. Before landing in Palm Springs, Morales flew from San Jose to Las Vegas. I asked her if she experienced any delays or cancellations, "Actually, no. And I was The post Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pollinator Week: how you can improve Coachella Valley pollinator habitat

National Pollinator Week runs June 20 - June 26 and it promotes the protection and improvement of pollinator habitats. This year the City of Palm Desert is taking the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge through the National Wildlife Federation. It's an effort to recognize the importance of pollinators to the desert's economy, agriculture, and environment. The City The post Pollinator Week: how you can improve Coachella Valley pollinator habitat appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cathedral City, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County Fair to return

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival will return to being an annual event under an agreement approved Tuesday by the board of supervisors. A new partnership between the county and Pickering Events LLC puts that company in charge of operating the Riverside County fairgrounds and fair for five years starting July 1, according to statement on the county’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deadline approaching for alcohol servers to comply with new California law

In these warm temperatures, outdoor misters serve up some relief from the heat at TQLAS Agave Bar & Grill in La Quinta. Inside, a margarita or glass of white wine do the trick.  Soon, however, servers won’t just be checking on the status of a customer's drink order, but also check on whether a customer has The post Deadline approaching for alcohol servers to comply with new California law appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#In The Desert#Union
KTLA.com

‘They appeared to be having a party while doing it’: Redlands Theatre Festival reeling after being struck by vandals

Late Friday night, vandals damaged the props and sets of the Redlands Theatre Festival in Prospect Park, the festival’s supporters say. Members had just celebrated their 50th anniversary hours before the destruction. Candice Stewart, creative director of the festival, surveyed the damage. “That was completely smashed in. Doors were...
REDLANDS, CA
worldnationnews.com

Redlands Theater Festival set vandalized, Saturday’s performance canceled

The Redlands Theater Festival was forced to cancel its performance in Prospect Park on Saturday evening after set pieces and other equipment were vandalized throughout the night. The festival’s executive director, Shannon Galuzka, said she left the park around midnight on Friday, ending the opening night with a performance of...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Happy Father’s Day: how local dads are celebrating

Happy Father's Day to all the father figures and dads in and around the Coachella Valley! This weekend's cooler temperatures inspired some dads and their families to spend time together outside. Over at the Civic Center Park in Palm Desert, fathers could be seen playing basketball with their family, hitting the pool at the aquatic The post Happy Father’s Day: how local dads are celebrating appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs to house one of largest rooftop solar arrays in California

Desert Hot Springs will soon be home to a warehouse with one of the largest rooftop solar arrays in California, officials announced today. The Viento logistics center will be located by Interstate 10 near Little Morongo Road. A sortable multi-story e-commerce warehouse and distribution center for consumer products, it will encompass about 3.5 million square The post Desert Hot Springs to house one of largest rooftop solar arrays in California appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations continue to move LA County closer to indoor mask mandate

COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo Gang Impact team seizes $1.5 million worth of fentanyl

The Riverside County Gang Impact team seized thousands of pills containing fentanyl as well as several kilograms of the drug in powder form, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced on Monday. The seizures happened during three separate investigations across Riverside County over the past two weeks, the DA's office added. During the investigations, GIT The post RivCo Gang Impact team seizes $1.5 million worth of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Memorial honoring San Bernardino terrorist attack victims unveiled

A memorial honoring the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino was unveiled. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfSRNafB1PU The 'Curtain of Courage Memorial' was unveiled in a ceremony on Friday. The memorial The art studio behind the memorial, Oakland-based Hood Design Studio, describes the memorial as a place that keeps the victims at The post Watch: Memorial honoring San Bernardino terrorist attack victims unveiled appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iecn.com

Free music and theatrical shows all summer long at the Redlands Bowl￼

Are you a fan of the Little Mermaid? Or say Johnny Cash? Mariachis?. If so, this summer you have the opportunity to see those shows live and in-person, for FREE at the Redlands Bowl. The beautiful outdoor theater is located under the stars in Downtown Redlands and only a 12 minute drive from San Bernardino, 13 minutes from Colton, and about 18 minutes from Rialto.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flights from Palm Springs to San Jose

Southwest Airlines announced a nonstop route at the Palm Springs International Airport on Thursday. The year-round service will be from Palm Springs to San Jose and will start on November 6. 2022.  The nonstop route will operate on a 737-passenger aircraft once daily. With this new route, Southwest Airlines now provides nine airports with nonstop The post Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flights from Palm Springs to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy