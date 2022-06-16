ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott Elementary will return for a second season this September

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbott Elementary, one of the best shows of the year so far, is returning this September. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC announced Thursday that the second season of Quinta Brunson’s critically acclaimed...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 1

E! News

This S.W.A.T. Original Cast Member Will Not Return for Season 6

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Bad news S.W.A.T. fans: Officer Chris Alonso has left the team once and for all. In a statement on May 22, Lina Esco shared that she will not be returning to the CBS series for its sixth season, noting that "this is one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make."
TV SERIES
Popculture

TV Comedy Renewed for Seasons 8 and 9

TV viewers can be guaranteed more laughs, because a popular comedy series is coming back for more episodes! The British comedy anthology Inside No. 9 has been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. BBC confirmed the Season 8 and Season 9 renewal news on June 1, just after Inside No. 9 aired its Season 7 finale. The two season order will bring fans 12 new episodes, bringing the total episode count of the series up to 43.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Snowpiercer - Ending with 4 Season

TNT’s Snowpiercer will be pulling into the station. The post-apocalyptic drama’s upcoming fourth season, which is in production, will be its last. I hear the cast’s options were coming up and were not picked up, releasing the actors to book other jobs. “We can confirm that Snowpiercer...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Here Is the Complete Fox Fall 2022 TV Schedule

If it's animation you want, it's animation you've got on Fox. The network will once again be home to all your favorite adult cartoons, including Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Housebroken, and The Great North. Fantasy Island and The Cleaning Lady also scored early renewals for second seasons, and 9-1-1 and The Resident made it onto the schedule after missing Fox's initial round of renewal announcements due to contract finalizations. Not only are both shows back on the air next season, but they are also stacked on the network's fall schedule. 9-1-1 will kick off Monday nights and lead into The Cleaning Lady, with The Resident staying on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘The Old Man’ on FX and Hulu?

The Old Man is here to explore the other side of your favorite action heroes: What happens when they get older? That’s one of the central themes of FX’s latest thriller starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Based on the book of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man starts as a cat-and-mouse rollercoaster. But the more time it has to evolve, the more it becomes a reflection on the morality of war, the cost of getting older, and what we’re willing to sacrifice for those we love. Trust us when we say this is one thriller you won’t...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Jhené Aiko Spotted At Whole Foods With Big Sean Looking 'Very Pregnant'

There was a time when Big Sean and Jhené Aiko had called it quits on their romance. But evidently, they managed to work out their issues and have been seemingly going strong over at least the past year. Now, it looks like their relationship is going to be solidified in some capacity for the rest of their lives.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has reached a verdict in the case of Lincoln Lawyer renewal vs. cancellation. The streamer on Tuesday officially commissioned a second season of David E. Kelley’s take on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist. The 10-episode first season, which was released on May 13, was based on the second book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. The Lincoln Lawyer very recently made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals (for the week of May 9), landing at No. 2 with 884 million total minutes viewed across its 10-episode season. Nielsen notes that the drama’s performance...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO

Click here to read the full article. As HBO is preparing to launch of a Game of Thrones prequel series, the network also is exploring a potential sequel centered around one of the original series’ most recognizable characters, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, Deadline has confirmed. The project is still in exploratory stages, sources said. If the series come to fruition, it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targayen, with Harington expected to reprise his role. The project, first reported by THR, would mark the first spinoff from and first sequel to the mega hit fantasy drama, which ran...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

Believe it or not, May is coming to an end in just one week's time. The calendar is ready to flip to June next week, and streaming services are helping subscribers plan for the month ahead by revealing what movies and TV shows are being added to their lineups in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, Amazon's Prime Video service gave subscribers a glimpse into the future, revealing what's in store for the month ahead.
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Saucy Santana Explains Why Gays Run The World

Saucy Santana has quickly become one of the fastest-growing artists in the hip-hop industry. He's known for his upbeat songs about confidence and body positivity as well as his hilarious personality that is displayed across his social media platforms. The Connecticut native is bold, fierce, and determined to make a name for himself as an esteemed rapper.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dances, Drops & Back-Bends in Viral Video With Cranberry Vans Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may have been born into the spotlight as a celebrity child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the 16-year-old is now choosing how to spend her time in front of the camera. Though Shiloh has famously shied away from the spotlight, the talented teen isn’t afraid to take on some complex choreography on film to showcase her love of dancing. You can see the celebrity teen hit all her marks at the 2:30 mark below: In a now-viral video posted to YouTube on June 12, Shiloh can be seen dancing at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

