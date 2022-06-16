Abbott Elementary will return for a second season this September

Click here to read the full article. As HBO is preparing to launch of a Game of Thrones prequel series, the network also is exploring a potential sequel centered around one of the original series’ most recognizable characters, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, Deadline has confirmed. The project is still in exploratory stages, sources said.
If the series come to fruition, it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targayen, with Harington expected to reprise his role.
The project, first reported by THR, would mark the first spinoff from and first sequel to the mega hit fantasy drama, which ran...
