OGDEN — Ogden police cracked down on illegal street racing along Washington Boulevard Saturday night. At least six people were booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of exhibition driving, according to jail documents. Ogden Police Lt. William Farr said final statistics were still being tabulated Monday. But he noted that multiple officers in unmarked patrol cars were used to crack down on street racing, something that has been increasing in recent months.

OGDEN, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO