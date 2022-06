This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. June 18 to correct the number of pages of appendices in the final environmental impact statement. Culminating a review that initially got underway more than four years ago, state and federal authorities Friday released a “final environmental impact statement” (FEIS) needed for final design and construction work to commence on Gov. Larry Hogan’s controversial proposal to widen portions of I-495 and I-270 utilizing toll lanes.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO