BOISE — One hundred, sixty-eight days have passed since the Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers for the sold out, Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. With only 12 days left before the million dollar prize was set to expire, Mike Lloyd, Ketchum, finally came forward to claim the winning ticket that was sold from Base Camp River Run store on Highway 75 in Ketchum.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO