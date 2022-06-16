ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reverses course on new COVID-19 cases

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6Rwx_0gCzglDh00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,169 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, flipping course for second time and leaving no certain trend.

Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of increasing last week as it marked more than 18,000 new cases , after a drop-off that ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases. Over the past seven days, the state averaged about 2,309 new coronavirus cases per day, the highest rate since Feb. 22. This week begins a new trend where cases are going back down, showing a 11% decrease with 2,078 less than last week.

Ohio power outage: Blackouts vs. brownouts and which AEP picked

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Alongside cases now going down, there is a fewer amount of people being hospitalized with the virus. The 445 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 64 per day -- are down from 549 last week and 482 two weeks ago.

ODH said it is temporarily halting updates on COVID-19 deaths as the National Center for Health Statistics implements a new coding system. The pause will span over the department's COVID-19 updates on June 9 and June 16, after which it will add all of the deaths recorded over that time. In the last update on June 2, 38 Ohioans died of COVID-19, and 29 died in the week prior. The number was a double-digit change from 40 deaths three weeks ago, 57 deaths four weeks ago and 65 deaths over a month ago.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 2,815,069 +16,169
Hospitalizations 118,289 +445
Deaths 38,657 (ODH has suspended reports on new COVID-19 deaths for two weeks)
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
How to file a claim with AEP over spoiled food, hotel stays

4,136 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days, per ODH data . Another 5,151 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,347,530 +4,136
– % of all Ohioans 62.86% +0.04%
– % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.81% +0.04%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,823,432 +5,151
– % of all Ohioans 58.37% +0.04%
– % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 62.04% +0.05%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 22

william macadam
4d ago

why are they continuing to report this nonsense nobody cares. it's a friggin cold. stop already

Reply(10)
12
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio parents mixed on COVID-19 shots for youngest children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Starting this week, babies as young as six months old will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) gave final approval this weekend. Medical providers in central Ohio are now getting ready to start giving those shots, with Ohio’s health director saying the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Gun law changes; Ohio power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: In the wake of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting, Ohio state leaders have fast-tracked changes they said will protect students. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law House Bill 99, which gives teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Aep#Odh#Ohioans
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio school reaches settlement in Black principal’s discrimination case

A proposed settlement has been reached in the case of a Black assistant principal who lost his job after complaining that his Ohio school district’s dress code enforcement discriminated against African-American students. Former Groveport Madison High School assistant principal Amon-Ra Dobbins said he took issue with enforcing a policy about students wearing durags while other […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Lima News

New fireworks laws in Ohio start July 1

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio law concerning consumer use of fireworks will go into effect on July 1st, however the new law does leave room for local governments to limit the use of fireworks. Under Ohio’s previous fireworks law, indiviuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Baby in Ohio has state’s first measles case in 3 years

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, has confirmed the state’s first measles case of 2022. The infected child is from Franklin County and recently traveled to a country with confirmed measles cases. ODH is currently not disclosing additional information about the infected individual. Ohio occasionally sees measles cases as the result […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: We will ‘do everything’ to keep power on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With more hot weather in this week’s forecast, AEP, the source of electricity for a large portion of central Ohio, said it will “do everything” to avoid the large number of severe outages experienced last week. According to a statement from AEP, repairs have been made to the damage done by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

When the electricity goes out, sweltering Ohio prisoners are at risk of heat stroke

My marriage is so beautiful that most days I forget how terrible it is to have an incarcerated husband. The day I write this, Tuesday, June 14, is not one of those days. The heat advisory in Ohio has rightfully called for cooling stations in many cities. In the majority of prisons across the state that don’t have air conditioning, no such cooling will come. Where my loving husband resides, a facility in Ohio that houses 3,000 people and in each unit crams 300 men in bunk beds three feet apart in a pandemic, the electricity was out for all of Tuesday. So not even the little fans were working.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s first measles case in 3 years found in Columbus baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health confirmed Thursday that it has found the state’s first measles case since 2019. The infected child is a 17-month-old infant in Columbus, or rather Columbus Public Health’s jurisdiction, city officials said in a release. The child had recently traveled to a country with confirmed measles cases […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy