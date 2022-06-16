ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola recycling facility on temporary hold due to repairs

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cilYO_0gCzgYh800

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility in Pensacola is putting a temporary hold on recycling due to repairs being made to the facility.

Sea turtle-friendly lighting a continuing, community effort on Alabama beaches

The city of Pensacola says the city’s Sanitation Services Department uses ECUA’s recycling facility to process recycling from the city’s customers and will not accept recyclables as repairs are being made to the facility. Tan recycling cans will still be collected; however, due to the hold, the materials will not be recycled at this time.

The city urges customers to maintain good recycling habits until the facility is able to operate again. ECUA estimates a repair completion date around mid-August. You can keep track of the facilities updates here by following the City of Pensacola’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: Two Walton County homes damaged by fire

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two homes in Miramar Beach were reportedly damaged by a fire early Monday morning. Officials with the South Walton Fire District said they received a call regarding a house fire on Olde Towne Avenue. They confirmed the fire was also threatening two nearby homes when units arrived.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Austal wins $128M Navy contract, project coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA won a $128 million contract to design and build the U.S. Navy Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium, according to a company news release. Austal will build the AFDM in its Mobile modern steel panel line. Austal won the Detailed Design and Construction contract on June 17 and announced it […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man dies after jumping off pier into Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after jumping off a pier into the Fish River. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was in his twenties, jumped off the pier on Sunday at the end of Grounds Lane. Deputies say the man didn’t resurface after jumping into the water. The […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County temporarily suspends recycling while Pensacola facility repaired

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County has temporarily suspended recycling while the Emerald Coast Utility Authority facility is being repaired. The ECUA Materials Recovery Facility has been closed due to equipment malfunctions and supply chain issues. Effective June 22 until the facility has reopened Waste Pro will not take any recycling services. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recyclables#Beaches#Ecua#Nexstar Media Inc
niceville.com

Okaloosa traffic advisory for June 19-25

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road (S. R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers will encounter the following...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope implements phase 1 of water conservation ordinance

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Public Utilities has implemented Phase I of Fairhope’s Water Conservation Ordinance which was adopted by the city in May of 2020. FPU said this phase was implemented due to the increased heat this year and a period of dry weather. Thus changes by water consumers will need to be made […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Volunteer firefighters need water: McIntosh VFD

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Sweltering and dangerous temperatures continue around our region. Volunteer Fire Departments need help. The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department recently posted a plea for drinks on their Facebook Page. They write: “A simple case of water or Gatorade can determine whether a fireman can effectively help in the event of your emergency. […]
MCINTOSH, AL
WKRG News 5

Acting Prichard Fire Chief steps down

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man acting as the Pirchard Fire Department Chief has stepped down from his position, according to a City of Prichard spokesperson. Acting Fire Chief David Hale Sr. has stepped down as chief, however, he will continue to work for the Prichard Fire Department as District Fire Service Chief. Mayor of […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
WPMI

Mobile Recycling Center fined after ADEM report

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has slapped a Mobile Recycling Center with a stiff fine after discovering several violations. The Center off Western Drive will have to payout $23,000. According to a report filed by ADEM, inspectors found issues dating back to 2020 including...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The City of Prichard kicks off week-long Juneteenth celebration

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) —The City of Prichard kicked off a week-long of events for Juneteenth, Sunday afternoon. The celebration began with a brunch, followed by a parade that went through several parts of downtown. Locals, including Brittany Daniels, brought their families out to celebrate. “I think it’s important for my children to know about their […]
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Surge of RSV cases along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The respiratory disease RSV is surging along our Gulf Coast. The virus is quickly filling up our hospitals here in South Alabama, and some doctors say they are feeling the impact. The virus is typically not seen this time of year. "It is very widespread...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One dead in possible drowning in Baldwin County

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) - A potential drowning off Fish River in Baldwin County has left one man dead. Baldwin County Sheriffs responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when someone called 911. That man has not yet been identified. In waters off Grounds Lane and Highway 98...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing Marshal found in the Gulf

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Shreveport Marshal’s Office confirmed on Facebook Saturday morning the body of the Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., who went missing in Destin yesterday was found in the Gulf of Mexico. The facebook post thanked the US Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Destin […]
DESTIN, FL
WPMI

Authorities investigating 'possible drowning' in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a "possible drowning" in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Marine Police and Fire Departments are investigating near the area of Grounds Lane and Highway 98 in Magnolia Springs. The coroners office is headed to the scene. No other...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy